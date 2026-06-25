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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
7h

Skirted around the role of public education in influencing these perversions including the hiring of pedophiles at all levels of the educational ladder. Not only are gay teachers now out of the closet and presenting themselves as role models but administrations are moving heaven and earth to convince very little tykes that they are gender confused. So...

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Dave Coleman's avatar
Dave Coleman
7h

Because men and women are different psychologically, most heterosexual relationships take work to accommodate those differences. There is naturally tension due to different approaches to situations, etc., and compromise is necessary. I believe that, in this day and age where stress/tension/"difficulty" is pathologized (that is, if you're experiencing these normal emotions, something "must be wrong"), women are more likely than men to adopt strategies of avoidance. One such strategy is entering into a same sex relationship, especially now that such has become more socially acceptable. In short, rather than do the work in a heterosexual relationship, which would be healthier and better for any children involved, some women are opting for a same-sex relationship which is more "comfortable" but less healthy in the long run for all concerned. I also agree that learned hatred of men has been a contributing factor. BTW, I post this as the loving father of a daughter in a same-sex relationship.

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