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Malone News

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Belloc's avatar
Belloc
11hEdited

1. Now we know why the Malones are excellent homesteaders.

2. Due to the persecution they endured from telling the truth during the pandemic, they should go direct to consumer but be exempted permanently from all burdensome costs. That's the least Trump can do...kinda like Bidens blanket auto pen pardon but this would be an EO or some other legal maneuver.

3. Prayers ongoing for Cara and Filly. We keep praying Cara is going to pull through and Filly needs his mom. 🙏

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K. Young's avatar
K. Young
10h

Great article. While it might not work for city dwellers or lightly populated areas, for much of suburbia what about the return of the local butcher shop? It passes the 7 tests (maybe #5 is a question, but the butcher's own reputation depends on the quality so he's incentivized to verify). At least the butcher earns his middleman profit. Carl Menger might approve.

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