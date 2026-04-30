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Big E's avatar
Big E
2h

Really appreciate the balance of this piece. Thank you.

What really upsets is the POWER that Senator Cassidy has. This is just wrong -- even if we agreed with him 100%.

No single person in government should have this much power. Period.

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Lekimball's avatar
Lekimball
2h

Nice take, Dr. Malone. If you can't get someone through the process, you have to get someone who can get through it. I've heard her a lot on Fox. I disagreed with her some, but I think overall she's a much better choice than it might be. I hope people see that some of this is incremental steps and we are making headway on health. You don't cut off your nose to spite your face on the way there.

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