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Barbara Williamson's avatar
Barbara Williamson
11h

Well, it sounds like our younger generation, no matter the religious background, is getting to be the epitome of the absurd. Both Jews and Christians are prime targets of Muslims and should be joining forces to fight the hate….but NOOOOOOO! Let’s start hating each other instead. :-( Now how STUPID is that?!? Good grief children! Stop wasting your lives on HATE.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
11h

My Jewish friend when he was about five 1940! was saved from the Gestapo by a Christian woman who claimed him as her own. The real issue today is beyond the borders of Israel. Extremists exist everywhere some more deadly than others.

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