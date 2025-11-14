Tucker’s newest X video about Thomas Crooks is critical investigative reporting on Trump’s failed assassin.

Have a listen (it is only a half hour long) - you won’t be disappointed:

The video uncovers details about Crooks’ encrypted ProtonMail account, YouTube comments, Crooks’ searches for “Trump rally Butler PA,” and depressive disorders, along with FBI-censored phone data pointing to planned attacks on various figures. These revelations conflict with earlier claims of no online activity or motive, revealing deeper digital traces that the FBI overlooked or isn’t disclosing. It’s a compelling compilation that urges a more thorough review of official denials.



What is truly shocking is that the video shows Crooks going through a drastic ideological shift toward anti-Trump and anti-right-wing extremism, changing from apparent support to fierce opposition. Tucker also revealed links between Thomas Crooks and a known Antifa terrorist.

By my calculation, Crooks’ ideological transformation from being a Trump supporter to a rabid anti-Trumper appears to have occurred while he was attending a local college.

So, mainstream media misses the mark (yet again)…

Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) sums up the Tucker video nicely:

After reviewing Tucker Carlson’s recent investigation into Thomas Crooks, I believe the evidence suggests he was recruited by a third party – likely an individual or agency – and then allowed to attempt an assassination of Trump.



Here are the findings, you tell me:



•Thomas Crooks attempted to assassinate Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, at the Butler County, Pennsylvania fairgrounds, with the bullet coming within a quarter inch of killing him.



•The FBI claimed Crooks acted alone and had no online presence or digital footprint.



•The FBI described Crooks as a right-winger based on over 700 YouTube comments from 2019-2020 that included anti-Semitic, anti-immigration, and violent themes.



•Investigators obtained and verified hundreds of Crooks’ YouTube comments from his account “tomcrooks2178,” showing he was highly active online.



•Crooks searched for Trump over 700 times on YouTube, along with terms like Jack Ruby, mass shootings, chemical reactions, bombs, napalm, Molotov cocktails, civil war, Nazi-related terms, and “why Gays need to go.”



•Crooks’ political views evolved over time: In 2019, he was a Trump supporter, praising Trump as patriotic and calling for violence against immigrants and Democrats.



•By the COVID period in 2020, Crooks shifted to criticizing Trump as stupid, mocking his supporters, and advocating terrorism-style attacks against government figures in an August 2020 post resembling a digital manifesto.



•Crooks interacted with a user named “Willie Tepes,” who is linked to the Nordic Resistance Movement, a U.S. State Department-designated terrorist group; this user encouraged violence, but the FBI has not publicly addressed this connection.



•Crooks had multiple online accounts, including emails (tmcrooks7@gmail.com, americangamer@gmx.com, Bcook@mailfence.com), Snapchat (Tom_Crooks19), Venmo (Thomas-Crooks-12), PayPal alias (Rod Swanson), Discord, Google Play (Colossal Microwave), Quizlet/Chess.com (Thomas_Crooks), and disabled Quora accounts, many using his real name.



•Some of Crooks’ accounts were deactivated or possibly cleared by the FBI.



•Evidence includes videos of Crooks dry-firing a handgun in his parents’ home, with metadata confirming the location.



•Crooks’ YouTube comments are still archived online despite his account being suspended on July 14, 2024, for violating policies on violent criminal organizations.



•The FBI accessed Crooks’ phone (unlocked in 40 minutes using Cellebrite technology), computer, and encrypted apps in Belgium, New Zealand, and Germany, but withheld details from the public.



•No online activity was mentioned in the FBI’s December 2024 congressional report.



•The FBI obstructed investigations by releasing Crooks’ body for cremation on July 23, 2024 (the day congressional probes began), hosing down the crime scene (leaving no blood or tissue), and ignoring subpoenas for records including electronic devices, digital/financial accounts, search history, footage, and autopsy details.



•The FBI confirmed surveillance footage exists but has not released it.



•The FBI lied about Crooks’ views; for example, Deputy Director Paul Abbate claimed right-wing motives, but comments show a leftward shift, and the agency selectively used information while knowing of the comments pre-shooting.



•Crooks conducted drone surveillance at the site, but the anti-drone system was down.

•Crooks loitered with a backpack and rangefinder but was temporarily lost by authorities.



•The shooting occurred from the American Glass Research building, which had no surveillance, was outside the security perimeter, and had absent officers. The only building there without security cameras I might add. Also the crime scene was completely wiped clean the very next day.



•Media portrayed the incident as involving a lone white male with easy gun access. Of course they did, just like every other major assassination in America history. What are the odds?

Although bits and pieces of Tucker’s revelations have made it into mainstream media, no other organization has put the pieces together as Tucker has.

It seems like the public might want to know more about the motives behind this failed assassination attempt.

This lack of transparency by the FBI could fuel more conspiracy theories and make the FBI appear inept. Perhaps it's time the government considers releasing information about its investigation into this assassination attempt. Such a move would be a meaningful change, fulfilling the public's desire for openness, and could improve trust and goodwill among Americans.