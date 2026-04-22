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John Hoopingarner's avatar
John Hoopingarner
5h

Excellent article. Shameful what the non-elected bureaucrats (on the take from major manufacturers) in tiny Belgium do everyday ordering EU members to bow down to them.

Decades ago, the EU mandated that the specification for all oil well tubulars used in lining and producing an oil or gas well would be developed in Germany instead of the UK. It so happened a major manufacturer of these tubulars, Mannesmann, was a German company. They tweaked the standards to meet their own specifications effectively squeezing out other manufacturers. The UK should never have joined the EU.

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Robert Wistedt's avatar
Robert Wistedt
5hEdited

it's just communism at work = the globalist plan to control every one and every thing !

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