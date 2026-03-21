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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
6h

I’ve never had a flu shot. Don’t believe in them. I rarely get sick. I have a regiment of vitamins and supplements I take daily and eat whole organic foods. I don’t exercise to the extreme but will walk with my wife and the mutts. I tend to my small garden in the summers and do projects around the house. I get a good sweat on at least once a week if not more and I’m not changing what ain’t broke.

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LEA7's avatar
LEA7
7h

Is there a chart of birth years and flu type exposure? Refusing all shots based on covid doesn't appear smart in the older population, and it seems you're suggesting 65+ may benefit from it. As someone who has received a single flu shot in my life, using instead a single high dose vitamin A oral dose has kept me flu free. Enormous vaccine hesitancy here!

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