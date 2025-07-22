Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
8h

Amendments 453 must be withdrawn from the Appropriations bill. We have been down this road before with the Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and we see where that has gotten us. I beg the Appropriations Committee to remove that amendment immediately. Additionally, I urge that we boycott Bayer and Monsanto products. They are not a moral or ethical company.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Meemanator's avatar
Meemanator
9h

My first thought - What profiteth a man if he gain the whole world and loseth his soul?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture