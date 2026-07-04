Here is something simple enough that a child understands it, and important enough that grown-ups keep forgetting it: you belong to yourself.

Your body is yours. Your mind is yours. The tiny instructions inside your cells that make you you are yours. What you believe, what you decide, and what you allow to be done to you are yours to choose.

For most of history, that was safe, because no one else could reach those things. No one could open your thoughts and read them. No one could rewrite the code inside your cells. No one could switch off your ability to buy food or see a doctor with the press of a button.

That is no longer true.

We have built machines that can read the brain, change the brain, and record what it does. We can edit the genes a person passes to their children. We can take a drop of someone’s blood and patent what we find in it. We can make a whole life, the money, the job, the medicine, the freedom to travel, depend on a digital ID that someone else controls and can turn off.

None of this is science fiction. It exists right now.

Used with your permission, these tools can heal people. Someone who cannot walk might walk again. A disease that has haunted a family for generations might finally end. That is good, and we are for it.

The danger is not the tools. The danger is one word: forced. The danger is the day someone decides what will be done to your body, your mind, or your children’s genes, and does it whether you agree or not. Forced or coerced, it is all the same.

So we wrote down a new line in the sand that shall not be crossed. Plainly. In words anyone can read. It says these things are yours, and no one may cross into them without your free and honest yes. You can always say no. No one can be owned. No one can be treated as a thing.

We call it the Declaration of the Rights of Persons. Not the rights of citizens, not the rights of the healthy, not the rights of the useful. The rights of persons, which means everyone, with no small print.

We need your name on it. Not because a signature is magic, but because rights that no one stands up for are rights that quietly disappear. The people who would cross these lines are counting on you not to notice and not to bother. Prove them wrong.

In the older language of 1776, from which this effort takes its name and its spirit, the same claim reads this way:

When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for the people to state the inviolable and sui generis nature of the individual person, to confirm that nature among the powers of the earth and the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle the individual person, we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all humans are created equal and as individuals, that each is endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, private property, ownership and control of their individual personhood, and the pursuit of happiness.

Two and a half centuries ago, the founders could name the tyrannies of their age: a distant king, a standing army, a tax without a vote. Ours are quieter, and they arrive in a lab coat and a user agreement. But the claim underneath is unchanged. The person comes first, and no power may reach past the line that makes a person their own.

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Why a new declaration, when we already have great ones

We are not replacing anything. We honor the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948. This new Declaration stands on the shoulders of those documents. It is written in their spirit, and it is meant to extend their protection, not to compete with it.

But here is the plain fact about every one of those documents. Each was written before the technologies that now threaten us. The founders of 1776 could not have imagined gene editing. The authors of the 1948 Declaration could not have imagined a brain-computer implant, a nationwide biometric ID, or a corporation holding a patent on a stretch of human DNA.

Those documents protected people against the threats of their own time, and they did it well: against kings and standing armies, against searches without warrant, against censorship, against being jailed without trial. What they could not do was defend against dangers no one alive had yet seen. That is not a flaw. It is the nature of time. You cannot build a fence against an animal that has not yet been born. But now, we confront a new beast slouching towards Bethlehem to be born.

The gaps left behind are exactly where the new dangers live. The Declaration of the Rights of Persons is built to fill them. It protects your body and your medical choices, and it says plainly that consent given only because refusing would cost you your job, your education, or your bank account is not real consent. It protects your mind, both your right to keep your thoughts private and your right not to have your brain altered without permission. It protects your genome and your biological material from being taken, patented, or sold without your say. It protects your data and your digital identity, so that no system can be used to erase you or lock you out of ordinary life. And it says these protections follow you everywhere, including into the places where old law runs thin: the internet, the open sea, and even outer space.

The one word that holds it all together

The whole Declaration turns on a single word: person.

History’s worst crimes almost always began the same way. The powerful did not usually start by calling a group of people non-human. They started by defining "human" narrowly enough that some people fell outside it, or by treating people as property. Once you are outside the word, or once you are property, everything can be taken from you.

So the Declaration anchors its protections in the person, a standing that cannot be graded, split, or revoked. It does not matter what you look like, what you believe, how much you own, what papers you carry, or whether you have accepted or refused some new medical or genetic technology. You are a person, fully and equally, and that cannot be taken away.

That last point matters more each year. As machines and biology advance, there will be pressure to sort people into new classes: the upgraded and the ordinary, the verified and the unverified, the enhanced and the merely human. The Declaration forbids this. The line it draws is between the freedom to choose and forced compulsion.

What this is, and what it is not

This is a non-partisan initiative, and we mean that seriously.

The rights in this Declaration do not belong to a party, because they belong to persons. They protect the privacy-minded reader on the left and the medical-freedom parent on the right in exactly equal measure. They protect the religious and the secular, the farmer and the coder, the modified and the unmodified. A right that takes a side is not a right. It is a weapon.

A word about who we are. The people who began this work were part of the grassroots movement to make America healthy again in the years before the last election, a movement rooted in concern for health freedom, informed consent, and bodily autonomy. We are proud of that work.

But this initiative is independent of that. We are not the trademarked corporate organization that now carries that name, nor are we the federal government’s program by that name. We are private citizens who have spent months quietly building this on our own for everyone, without regard to party.

We took the name of the site, the Spirit of 1776, because the spirit of 1776 was never the property of any party. It was the claim that people are born with rights no power may touch, and that just government rests on the consent of the governed. That is the whole of what we are doing here, carried to a new frontier.

What we intend to do with your signature

A signature is a beginning, not an end.

The Declaration is the standard. The work is to write that standard into law, and we intend to pursue it at every level:

Local. Model resolutions and ordinances that protect consent, bodily autonomy, and data rights in towns, counties, and communities, where change often begins.

State. Legislation on genetic privacy, neural and biometric data, medical consent free of economic coercion, and protection against digital-identity systems that can lock a person out of ordinary life.

National. Statutory protections, and in time constitutional recognition, that name the rights of the person across the body, the mind, the genome, and the digital world.

International. Treaty language that carries these protections into the domains no single nation governs, the digital sphere, the high seas, and outer space, and that names the natural person explicitly, before those frontiers are settled by someone else on other terms.

Lawmakers move when they see a constituency. Numbers are how a shared conviction becomes a political fact. Every name on this Declaration is a brick, and enough bricks become a wall that the powerful cannot quietly step over.

The public launch

We began by inviting a founding generation of signatories: physicians and scientists, clergy and people of faith, farmers and stewards of the land, parents and educators, and citizens of conscience. These first signers will be recognized as the founders of this effort.

Today, on Independence Day, we open the Declaration to everyone. This is where you come in.

On our website is a simple observation: “The enclosure is assembled quietly, component by component.”

Freedom is rarely lost in a single dramatic act of tyranny. It is surrendered piece by piece, each new step presented as convenience, efficiency, or safety in exchange for a little more of yourself. By the time most people recognize the pattern, the structure is already in place.

You can see it now. And you can answer it with something as simple and as enduring as a name on a page.

Read the Declaration. If it speaks for what you believe, sign it. Then share it with your family, your friends, and your neighbors. Rights are not preserved by the few who write them. They endure because the many refuse to surrender them.

Read and sign the Declaration of the Rights of Persons at thespiritof1776.net.

To the defense of these rights, for ourselves and for one another, and for every person who cannot yet defend them, we pledge our names, our efforts, and our sacred honor.