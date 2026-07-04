Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
14m

My body and mind is my temple and you may not be entering it without my permission. 100 year ago, the average American died when they were 70 years old, and 100 years later it is almost 10 years longer, but all the life saving tools that have been created has not improved the quality of health of the American citizens. Too many of the medical tools have been miss used and the lack of voices from the medical community expressing the fact that the root causes of our bloated medical system are not being address is unacceptable. The Whitehouse website shows the chart that is up to date that shows the health of Americans on average is about in the 50th per centile in the world and we have a medical system per capita which is about twice as expensive. In the meantime, the medical community is rally against the goals of RFK Jr who wants to address the root causes that have been ignored and growing since WWII. As long as the mass media and our politicians and our medical leadership embrace the status quo I see nothing changing. I have rallied against the mRNA and did not get the injections because I knew they were experimental. The fact that over 500 mRNA injections are being developed speaks volumes we keep looking for profitable band-aid solutions and not address the root causes. There are pockets of ethnic groups that have rejected the negative lifestyle issues including over treating in the medical arena and enjoy longer life spans, but the reasons for their longevity is ignored. It doesn't grow the current allopathic medicine model. Happy 4th!

Reply
Share
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
14m

Magnetoencephalography can now read thoughts with 60% accuracy, ultrasound targeted at the nucleus accumbens can eliminate addictive behavior. It won't be long before we will have the technology to read and correct wrongthink. The CCP certainly has plans for this, which way will our elites go?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Robert W. Malone
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture