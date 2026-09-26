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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
9h

Am I happy with the state of our country? No! However, i will vote Republican, because I have no desire to see the Demon-crats and the DSA take over. People have to start bombarding the White House with phone calls.. (202)456-1111. Leave comments and state your views. The president is surrounded by syncophants and Big Pharma promoters...He needs to hear from the people.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
10h

Regulatory Capture rules the day. Regardless if the President is a Republican or a Democrat.

Concentration of Power and Money is continually being consolidated. Observing how the vaccine boys are going about maintaining control speaks volumes about this issue. Most of the rhetoric is political mudslinging. Will someone step forward and not insult the intelligence of the American people and speak the truth!

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