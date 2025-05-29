Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melanie Reynolds's avatar
Melanie Reynolds
3h

I’m loving what Kennedy is doing by promoting healthy food for school children. I like the fact that he wants to get the poisonous chemicals out of our food. I like that he is getting testing on vaccines.

So many children are just eating processed food. Both parents work and the children are eating frozen microwaveable processed food. They don’t get home cooked meals. All the high school kids that came to eat at my house for lunch preferred the frozen processed garbage. That is all they are use to eating. So when Kennedy gets the poison ingredients out of the frozen foods at least the food will be semi healthy.

I wish they made a mandatory cooking class in high school to teach the kids how to make wholesome home cooked meals. I personally love to use the crock pot. I don’t cook all my meal in the crock pot but it sure would be a better option for feed the children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
3hEdited

In the darkest times of Covid I found myself praying the most. Praying for my family and people in general to please keep them healthy. Praying that people would see what was happening. Sometimes we need to pray big. Don’t pray to just get by, God doesn’t think like us. Pray big and you get a president like Donald J Trump and RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary.

One of the most important things I believe that has happened has been putting people that have been harmed by this tyranny into positions of power. They have been on the sh-t end of the stick by the tyrants that grew during Covid like the Nazi’s did. Sure I’d love to see prosecutions, and I hope they will come.

These poles are proof that we were being lied to on a massive scale. This proves to me people saw through all of this, and that I was never alone. J.Goodrich

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture