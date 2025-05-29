Grok generated MRI image of a vaccine-induced myopericarditis-damaged heart

Are you ready for more winning, or are you getting tired?

Polls are beginning to show the impact of the recent roll out of the MAHA commission report and the hearings on COVID genetic product-induced myopericarditis that were held by the Senate Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Senator Ron Johnson.

Breaking: Thursday, May 29, 2025 (Rasmussen Reports)

COVID-19: 51% Suspect Heart Damage From Vaccine

In the wake of recent warnings from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), about half of Americans think vaccines against the COVID-19 virus may have caused heart problems for some patients. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 51% of American Adults believe it’s likely that the COVID-19 vaccine has caused inflammation in the hearts of many vaccinated Americans, including 29% who think it is Very Likely. Twenty-eight percent (28%) don’t consider it likely that COVID-19 vaccine caused many cases of heart inflammation, and 21% are not sure. (To see survey question wording, click here.) Earlier this month, the FDA ordered makers of COVID-19 vaccines to expand their warnings about the risk of heart side effects — which doctors call myocarditis (an inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart). Sixty-nine percent (69%) of Republicans, 39% of Democrats and 49% of those not affiliated with either major party believe it’s at least somewhat likely that many have suffered heart inflammation caused by COVID-19 vaccine.

May 16th, 2025

American Voters Overwhelmingly Back MAHA Policies, Support Spans Party Lines

A new survey from the Center for Excellence in Polling shows overwhelming and bipartisan support for policies that advance efforts to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA). Results show that voters, regardless of party affiliation, express support for a range of MAHA policies, including transparency and accountability in the food and pharmaceutical industries, healthier options and more transparency in school lunches, and more accountability for federal health care bureaucrats.

The MAHA movement has become a driving force in American politics and at the highest levels of the federal and state governments. Creating a healthier America starts by holding food and drug companies and government bureaucrats accountable by demanding greater transparency, along with reforms to welfare programs that promote health and preserve resources for the truly needy. Voters are clamoring for reform, and the results of this poll show that MAHA policies are both overwhelmingly popular and bipartisan. Policymakers—Democrats and Republicans—in both federal and state governments have a rare opportunity to shape domestic policy in a way that would satisfy the preferences of nearly every American, and they should not let the opportunity go to waste.

Voters support meaningful reform in school lunch programs

As the federal government moves toward promoting a healthier American lifestyle, voters see school lunch programs as the logical place to start. Americans are nearly unanimous in their support for requiring schools to provide fresh fruits and vegetables with every lunch served in the school; indeed, 95 percent of voters say they support this requirement. Meanwhile, in a nod to federalism, 81 percent of voters say that states should be allowed to enact school lunch nutrition standards that are stricter than federal standards, giving states greater control to implement public policy that aligns with the preferences of voters in the state. Nearly nine in 10 voters (88%) also support greater transparency in school lunch programs. In a rare instance of bipartisan agreement, Republicans (90%) and Democratic voters (89%), along with 86 percent of Independents, are in lockstep on requiring schools to provide parents with a full list of ingredients and nutrition facts for the meals served at the school. Such a move would provide parents with greater information about the foods their children consume at school and provide them meaningful opportunities to hold the schools accountable when they stray from providing healthy meals for children.

Americans clearly and overwhelmingly favor transparency and accountability from government health care bureaucrats

Transparency is vital to government accountability, and voters reject the idea of government researchers burying studies that were funded with taxpayer dollars. With near unanimity (95%), voters agree that all government-funded health studies should be made publicly available, even if those studies have negative results. Moreover, voters demand that government agencies and the bureaucrats who work in them be free from any appearance of bias or impropriety arising from financial ties. More than nine in 10 (93%) of voters say that government agencies should be required to disclose financial ties with drug companies and food manufacturers. Meanwhile, nearly as many voters—87 percent—agree that it should be illegal for all government health officials to own stock in companies they regulate.

Let’s go back in time to before the 2024 election. Many Republicans were afraid of voting manipulation. There had been at least two credible assassination attempts against the candidate Donald Trump. Knowing he would face a bruising battle for reelection, Senator Ron Johnson had considered not running for another term, but decided to meet the challenge mainly because of his empathy for those injured by the COVID-19 gene therapy-based products (mRNA and adenovirus vectored).

Lots happened in the closing weeks, including the merger of two campaigns - the Trump/MAGA charging bull coming from the right, and the Kennedy/MAHA insurrection coming from the left. Strange bedfellows who formed what had seemed an improbable alliance forged in the crucible of a spectacular televised assassination attempt.

Truly a historic moment, which split a key Democrat party constituency and moved it into the Republican column: MAHA Moms. Much more than merely “suburban housewives”, per Grok, “MAHA Moms” are typically mothers from a broad range of racial, regional, and sociological demographics who advocate for healthier lifestyles, focusing on cleaner food, reduced exposure to toxins, and skepticism toward mainstream medical practices like vaccines. They are often described as "crunchy moms" who prioritize organic, unprocessed foods and natural living, sometimes overlapping with conservative or "medical freedom" ideologies. Many are active on social media, using hashtags like #MAHA or #MAHAMoms to push for food industry reform and share wellness tips. Some MAHA Moms are also momfluencers, promoting "non-toxic" products or alternative health practices. However, some MAHA Mom positions characterized as “anti-vaccine” and distrustful of medical institutions have drawn criticism from ‘fake news” media as spreading misinformation.

Following a stunning election and a mandate to govern from the center-right, I had the opportunity to speak with the re-elected Senator Johnson, as well as many individuals with close contacts to the new leadership of HHS under Secretary Kennedy. In my substack essay endorsing President Trump I had acknowledged that I was not aligned with his position on the genetic vaccine products, but believed that, on balance, he was by far the superior Presidential candidate. However, I wanted to understand what would likely transpire regarding these gene therapy-based products that I had requested be withdrawn from the market years earlier.

Although many within the MAHA and Medical Freedom movements were advocating for immediate legislative action to force the removal of these products from the market, Senator Johnson discussed that he strongly believed that it would be necessary first to build national consensus in support of such action. That attempts to move legislatively without broad voter support would be a fools errand. He spoke about the coming opportunity to ascend to become chairperson of the Senate DHS permanent subcommittee on investigations, at which time he would have the power of the subpoena and could force disclosure of previously redacted or withheld information from the HHS bureaucracy concerning the hazards associated with these products. The Senator’s proposed strategy revolved around what he anticipated would be staged disclosure of key government documents and correspondences that would prove to (and move) US Citizens to support legislative reversal of the laws and policies that gave rise to the COVIDcrisis lies and travesties, and what he refers to as the COVID cartel.

Last week’s hearings by the Senate DHS permanent subcommittee on investigations concerning “The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines” were stunning. The strongest indicator of impact that I witnessed while sitting in the audience was the three lobbyists sitting in front of me, whom I am quite sure had no idea who I was. They started out sniggering at Senator Johnson’s opening statement, but as the meeting progressed, they became more and more agitated and distraught. I overheard the senior member calling some colleague outside the conference room, and he was clearly quite upset by the testimony. This is winning, and the Senator clearly understands the politics of all of this, as demonstrated by the recent Rasmussen Reports polling that was just disclosed today.

Regarding my HHS contacts, I was told that the team would deploy a strategy closely paralleling that of Senator Johnson. Staged deployment of large blocks of well-vetted and substantiated new information concerning the key topics associated with the MAHA agenda, with the intent of overwhelming the ability of “fake news” media to spin and distract from the underlying inconvenient truths. You can think of this as a “Twitter Files” strategy. The intent being to break through the firewall of propaganda and censorship that will be arrayed against the assembled disruptive team and the new ideas they will promote. Hoping that truth and data will have sufficient power to convince the general citizenry. Hence the massive truth bomb of the MAHA Commission report. Which is the lead in to the second poll cited above- documenting that “American Voters Strongly Support MAHA Policies, Backing Crosses Party Lines.”

This is what winning looks like in the land of the blind, where the one-eyed man is king. Many in the MAHA, sponsored and spontaneous, are quite willing and able to build outrage, anger, clicks, likes, and follows by shouting that things are not perfect, and Bobby et al are not moving fast enough. But from where I sit on my little homestead in the foothills below the Shenandoah National Park, all of this looks like winning at warp speed.

Bobby is staying true to his ideals, and to the ideals of the MAHA movement that has caught fire with key cross-partisan segments of the American electorate. I personally think we are on the verge of a major political realignment. Populist movements are often challenged by the task of translating their ideals into effective political action and achieving long-term change. Frankly, I have been skeptical that this strange bedfellow alliance of MAHA and MAGA could translate all of the layers of hope and passion into sustainable policy. But with leaders like Secretary Kennedy, Senator Johnson, and President Trump, it is looking a lot like this dream just might come true, at least in the near term.

On the horizon, the multifaceted threat to fundamental truth and reality known as Artificial Intelligence will sweep across all of this and profoundly restructure society, business, and government. Some see that impending period of accelerating change as a threat. I see it as an opportunity. I love disruptive change. Kennedy, Trump, Johnson, Gabbard, and many others are agents of change, and from the resulting disruption of industries and existing networks of power and control, new opportunities will emerge for those with the skills and agility to recognize them.

Don’t let the nattering nabobs of negativity distract you. This is what winning looks like, and it is glorious. Focus instead on what you can do to adapt to this change, to innovate, and together help create a decentralized “new world order”.

Disruption is king. Long live the disruption.

