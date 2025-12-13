Malone News

Handsome Pristine Patriot
Handsome Pristine Patriot
1h

If James Madison thoughts, that a constitutional republic will survive only depending on the honesty of the population which I believe is true, then this US empire is, indeed, coming to an end.

The corruption is so rampant as to be mainstream throughout our government bureaucracy as well as in the leadership. There WILL be a reset, but I doubt it will come in time to keep us on top.

David Lang Wardle
1h

Some say the world will end in fire,

Some say in ice.

From what I’ve tasted of desire

I hold with those who favor fire.

But if it had to perish twice,

I think I know enough of hate

To say that for destruction ice

Is also great

And would suffice.

Robert Frost, "Fire and Ice"

And then there's a nuclear war, which would wipe out most life on earth and allow a new beginning.

