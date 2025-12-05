Friday Funnies: Gavin for President?
Another future existential crisis to ponder...
As many people are not following carefully what is happening with the fraud cases (and there are many) in Minnesota, an explanation is in order.
The fraud case surrounding Tim Walz centers on his administration's failure to provide basic oversight of Minnesota’s Feeding Our Future (FOF) program, which fostered one of the largest welfare fraud scandals in U.S. history and resulted in more than $250 million in losses from fake child-nutrition claims.
Walz’s leadership allowed politically connected nonprofits, which are associated with the Somali community in that state, to siphon taxpayer dollars with virtually no accountability, even after repeated warnings from whistleblowers and state officials. Rather than intervening early, Walz’s agencies deferred responsibility, blamed federal bureaucratic constraints, and failed to stop the fraud until the FBI stepped in. This is evidence of systemic mismanagement and of a broader pattern in which Democratic administrations abuse social welfare systems to attract voters and donors.
At best, Minnesota Governor Walz’s administration hesitated to oversee the program properly because FOF and its affiliates were connected to a protected political group, namely Somali-American nonprofits and businesses. The fraudsters took advantage of the situation, knowing that the use of racial-equity language and fears of discrimination accusations made state agencies less likely to audit immigrant-operated sites.
Furthermore, this immigrant population is concentrated in specific congressional districts, specifically MN-CD-5. It appears that at some level, Governor Walz knew about this fraud and allowed it to happen because he wanted the votes of the Somali-Americans and to ensure that Congressman Ilhan Omar remains in power. The current congressional representative for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District (MN-CD-5) is Ilhan Omar.
The implications of this are profound. It would be a crime if Gov. Walz and Congressman Ilhan Omar aided and abetted this fraud. Certainly, Ilhan Omar and her staff knew many of those now indicted, and at least two of her staff are implicated. Time will tell whether there is a crime at the highest levels of Minnesota governance.
The Federal government is now heavily involved in the investigation.
The left is getting triggered by MAGA people calling Tim Walz a retard - and I must say, watching the red-faced liberals get overwrought over the word “retard” is kind of funny.
Honestly, we need a slur for people who use artificial intelligence for everything.
Never forget, a Venn diagram can demonstrate correlation, but not causation.
Watching Adam Rose is like watching a slow-moving train wreck. As much as you want to avert your eyes, you just can’t…
This Christmas, remember that made in America is best!
Let’s have a little fun at the expense of one of our favorite politicians!
Today’s livestreaming of the CDC ACIP meeting below:
Have a great day folks!
JGM
This is Jill - the hepatitis vaccine vote is in (option 1), and the schedule has been changed not to recommend universal vaccination for newborns.
I know there’s probably not much about Brian Cole the DC bomber yet, here’s my take.
If there is one person thats extremely angry about Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election it’s Brian Cole. Cole was arrested yesterday for placing the pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC offices in DC. U.S. attorney Jeanine Pirro said the FBI did not gather any new evidence, everything was there to solve the case, the FBI at the time had just sat on the evidence which was collecting dust. It’s pretty obvious they were covering up who the bomber actually is because it didn’t fit their narrative. The narrative that it was a Trump supporter that was manipulated by Trump to think the 2020 election was stolen. Now we know the person that placed the bombs was no Trump supporter.
Many are saying Brian Cole is a patsy, which he very well may be, but there is a mountain of evidence against him including cell phone towers pinging his phone to both locations at the time the bombs we’re place. Also his car and license plate were captured by a license plate reader less than 1/2 mile from where the individual who placed the devices was first observed in the area. These videos match the time line. He lived at home with his parents which was searched and bomb making components were found, his father, who he works with, didn’t see these things?
Here’s the problem the democrats have. They pushed the narrative that the pipe bomber was a Trump supporter pissed off about the stolen election, but now we find out that Cole was gathering components for the bomb at least a year before the election. So it couldn’t be a pissed off Trump supporter mad about a stolen election as they kept telling us.
I remember Merrick Garland say they couldn’t figure out who the bomber was because he did it at night, what a shyster! This is another lie, another piece of evidence proving the FBI, the Biden administration and our government were all trying to frame Trump to keep him from running in 2024 and win a third Presidential Election! The scary thing is they all knew Trump won in 2020, and they were willing to do anything, ANYTHING to keep him out of the White House. J.Goodrich