As many people are not following carefully what is happening with the fraud cases (and there are many) in Minnesota, an explanation is in order.

The fraud case surrounding Tim Walz centers on his administration's failure to provide basic oversight of Minnesota’s Feeding Our Future (FOF) program, which fostered one of the largest welfare fraud scandals in U.S. history and resulted in more than $250 million in losses from fake child-nutrition claims.



Walz’s leadership allowed politically connected nonprofits, which are associated with the Somali community in that state, to siphon taxpayer dollars with virtually no accountability, even after repeated warnings from whistleblowers and state officials. Rather than intervening early, Walz’s agencies deferred responsibility, blamed federal bureaucratic constraints, and failed to stop the fraud until the FBI stepped in. This is evidence of systemic mismanagement and of a broader pattern in which Democratic administrations abuse social welfare systems to attract voters and donors.

At best, Minnesota Governor Walz’s administration hesitated to oversee the program properly because FOF and its affiliates were connected to a protected political group, namely Somali-American nonprofits and businesses. The fraudsters took advantage of the situation, knowing that the use of racial-equity language and fears of discrimination accusations made state agencies less likely to audit immigrant-operated sites.

Furthermore, this immigrant population is concentrated in specific congressional districts, specifically MN-CD-5. It appears that at some level, Governor Walz knew about this fraud and allowed it to happen because he wanted the votes of the Somali-Americans and to ensure that Congressman Ilhan Omar remains in power. The current congressional representative for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District (MN-CD-5) is Ilhan Omar.

The implications of this are profound. It would be a crime if Gov. Walz and Congressman Ilhan Omar aided and abetted this fraud. Certainly, Ilhan Omar and her staff knew many of those now indicted, and at least two of her staff are implicated. Time will tell whether there is a crime at the highest levels of Minnesota governance.

The Federal government is now heavily involved in the investigation.

The left is getting triggered by MAGA people calling Tim Walz a retard - and I must say, watching the red-faced liberals get overwrought over the word “retard” is kind of funny.

Honestly, we need a slur for people who use artificial intelligence for everything.

Never forget, a Venn diagram can demonstrate correlation, but not causation.

Watching Adam Rose is like watching a slow-moving train wreck. As much as you want to avert your eyes, you just can’t…

This Christmas, remember that made in America is best!

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Let’s have a little fun at the expense of one of our favorite politicians!

Today’s livestreaming of the CDC ACIP meeting below:

Have a great day folks!

JGM