Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
1hEdited

This is Jill - the hepatitis vaccine vote is in (option 1), and the schedule has been changed not to recommend universal vaccination for newborns.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2hEdited

I know there’s probably not much about Brian Cole the DC bomber yet, here’s my take.

If there is one person thats extremely angry about Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election it’s Brian Cole. Cole was arrested yesterday for placing the pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC offices in DC. U.S. attorney Jeanine Pirro said the FBI did not gather any new evidence, everything was there to solve the case, the FBI at the time had just sat on the evidence which was collecting dust. It’s pretty obvious they were covering up who the bomber actually is because it didn’t fit their narrative. The narrative that it was a Trump supporter that was manipulated by Trump to think the 2020 election was stolen. Now we know the person that placed the bombs was no Trump supporter.

Many are saying Brian Cole is a patsy, which he very well may be, but there is a mountain of evidence against him including cell phone towers pinging his phone to both locations at the time the bombs we’re place. Also his car and license plate were captured by a license plate reader less than 1/2 mile from where the individual who placed the devices was first observed in the area. These videos match the time line. He lived at home with his parents which was searched and bomb making components were found, his father, who he works with, didn’t see these things?

Here’s the problem the democrats have. They pushed the narrative that the pipe bomber was a Trump supporter pissed off about the stolen election, but now we find out that Cole was gathering components for the bomb at least a year before the election. So it couldn’t be a pissed off Trump supporter mad about a stolen election as they kept telling us.

I remember Merrick Garland say they couldn’t figure out who the bomber was because he did it at night, what a shyster! This is another lie, another piece of evidence proving the FBI, the Biden administration and our government were all trying to frame Trump to keep him from running in 2024 and win a third Presidential Election! The scary thing is they all knew Trump won in 2020, and they were willing to do anything, ANYTHING to keep him out of the White House. J.Goodrich

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture