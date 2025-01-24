“Never forget” - Peanut.
The most consequential squirrel in American history.
America First!
Spot the difference…
Strange times at the helm of the Democratic party.
Jennifer Anniston and Barack Obama - a couple?
The separation of Barack and Michelle Obama? Divorce?
Some rumors are both too juicy and too much information -all at the same time…
Repetitive phrases, such as “safe and effective, " are essential to the PsyWar campaigns.
Repetitive phrases are also highly effective in smear campaigns.
To be fully human…
Wait for it…
”Old school” british.
There are sometimes situations that happen, that when you really look at it, it makes you know that there is more to this existence than just the routine day in day out living. It’s taken me 60 years to get to a point where I live my life to look for, if I can in any way, help others out. There are so many good people all around us with similar goals, that look to give a helping hand to someone, even a stranger, when they can. You know the funny thing is helping someone normally costs you nothing but maybe some time, but the reward can last you a lifetime. It can be an extremely humbling experience when in your time of need, someone reaches out and helps you! All of these occurrences that take place really makes me think there’s something more to this life than just what we see. There are so many lessons in life that have taken me far to long to learn, even to turn the other cheek instead of escalating a situation, but that’s a story for another post. Somehow this has been coming clearer to me by the days, weeks and years that pass.
The other day I had to get a building permit in a rough part of the city. It’s always a hassle going there. Out of the dozens of papers, plans, licenses, certificates, registrations etc. I was missing one page of the contract, which meant I would be unable to get the permit and have to take another day and go back. I got into the elevator and on my way out, without the permit, was speaking to a stranger. I eventually said everything is so hard, he saw I had a roll of plans and said what’s the problem, so I told him. When we walked out the door I ran into an old friend that is a city building inspector. Come to find out the stranger I was speaking to was the inspections supervisor and he said go upstairs and issue this man his permit. I asked my friend who is that guy and he said he’s my boss. Within a half hour I walked out with my permit thankful I didn’t have to go back into the city. I can’t help but be humbled and think having a mindset of helping people will some day come back to you. It may not be right away but I’m learning it’s always good to help someone in need. J.Goodrich
My glorious moment illuminating the contrast between the Biden and Trump administrations was Trump signing numerous administrative orders while simultaneously fielding questions from the press. Moving from dysfunctional to multi-functional leadership feels really good.