During a press conference, President Trump was just asked about Secretary Kennedy ending all HHS/BARDA funding of mRNA technology for respiratory viruses. Trump's response "We have meetings about it tomorrow, actually tomorrow at 12 o'clock."

The Ask

I really need to you use your social media channels and accounts to contact the White House and President Trump to immediately voice your support for Secretary Kennedy’s decision to eliminate federal subsidies for the development of mRNA-based respiratory virus vaccines. This must be done now. A key meeting has been called on short notice, and will be held today in the White House at noon EST!

Specifically, please post your opinion about this on X and include @Whitehouse , @realdonaldtrump , @Potus , @DrMakaryFDA , @SecKennedy in your post.

The Context

Secretary Kennedy made a key announcement last Tuesday (two days ago), a decision that will cost the mRNA vaccines industry at least a half billion US dollars.

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted. BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

Precisely what I predicted on Bannon’s War Room and in an op-ed with Peter Navarro many years ago. These products are not working, they never provided durable, long lasting adaptive immune responses, and their use probably prolonged the COVIDcrisis by driving the repeated development of SARS-CoV-2 viral escape mutants. There are other new technologies, such as the use of baculovirus manufacturing to produce protein-based vaccines using modern (non-aluminum based) vaccines.

Hi, it's Robert F. Kennedy Junior, here as your HHS Secretary. At HHS, we have a division called the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or barda. BARDA drives some of our most advanced scientific research. IT funds developments of vaccines, drugs, diagnostics, and other tools to fight emergent diseases and national health threats. Over the past few weeks, barta reviewed 22 mRNA vaccine development investments and began canceling them. Let me explain why most of these shots are for flu or COVID, but as the pandemic showed us mRNA, vaccines don't perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract. Here's the problem. mRNA only codes for a small part of the viral proteins, usually a single antigen, one mutation, and the vaccine becomes ineffective. This dynamic drives a phenomena called antigenic shift, meaning that the vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine.

Millions of people, maybe even you or someone, got the omicron variant despite being vaccinated. That's because a single mutation can make mRNA vaccines ineffective. The same risk applies to flu. After reviewing the science and consulting top experts at NIH and FDA, HHS has determined that mRNA technology poses more risk and benefits for these respiratory viruses. That's why after extensive review, BARDA has begun the process of terminating these 22 contracts totaling just under $500 million to replace the troubled mRNA programs. We're prioritizing the development of safer, broader vaccine strategies like a whole virus, vaccines, and novel platforms that don't collapse on viruses. Mutate, let me be absolutely clear. HHS supports safe effective vaccines for every American who wants them. That's why we're moving beyond the limitations of mRNA for respiratory viruses and investing in better solutions. Thank you.

And then this happened yesterday during a press conference-

“Operation warp speed was, whether you're Republican or Democrat, considered one of the most incredible things ever done in this country. The efficiency, the way it was done, the distribution, everything about it has been amazing. But that was now a long time ago and we're onto other things, but we are speaking about it. We have meetings about it in tomorrow, actually, tomorrow at 12 o'clock.”

A Call to Action

On Tuesday, Secretary Kennedy made the courageous decision to end HHS's funding of the dangerous and unproven mRNA technology.

This is a massive MAHA win but only if the decision is preserved.

This is an inflection point. We know the mRNA lobby is busy pulling every lever in an attempt to get President Trump to reverse the decision. They succeeded in forcing CDER Director Vinay Prasad to resign. This cannot happen again.

We, the MAHA base, need to encourage President Trump - on all social channels - to stand up to the Big Pharma lobby. We know the mRNA vaccines don't work. We know they cause cancer. This is about doing the right thing. Choosing health over money.

The mRNA technology would not exist without the support of the U.S. government. By late 2020, BARDA had awarded close to $2 billion for COVID mRNA vaccine development, manufacturing scale-up, and for distribution. There is billions of dollars tied to this technology but what is more powerful than money? Voters.



The mRNA technology would not exist without the support of the U.S. government. By late 2020, BARDA had awarded close to $2 billion for COVID mRNA vaccine development, manufacturing scale-up, and for distribution. There is billions of dollars tied to this technology but what is more powerful than money? Voters.

If you want to know more about the Bio organization plans to get RFKjr and the mRNA industry lobby, please read these prior substack posts. The industry is organized and is pushing back with everything that they have. Secretary Kennedy and his team need your help now. It is time for the MAHA lions and lionesses to roar.