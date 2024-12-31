I am expert in influenza, and have consulted with the WHO over the past two decades on the topic of flu vaccines. This is one subject matter I am extremely knowledgeable about. This goes back to my medical school days, when I worked with Robert Lamb, one of the top influenza virus specialists in the world. It extended through much of my career, including my serving as Director of Clinical Influenza Vaccine Research for Solvay Biologicals, in which I oversaw over 200M$ in federal (BARDA) alternative (cell-based) influenza vaccine research funding.

What is happening now with "bird flu" is another psyops campaign being conducted by the administrative/deep state, apparently in partnership with Pharma, against the American people. They know and we know that the "vaccines" being produced will be somewhat ineffective, as all flu "vaccines" are. The government is chasing a rapidly evolving RNA virus with a syringe, just like they did with HIV and C-19.

Generally, the currently circulating avian influenza strain in the US does not include any cases of human-to-human transmission. And the current mortality, with over 60 cases identified, is 0%. NOT 50%.

All the while they are getting prepared to roll out masks, lock-downs, quarantines, etc.

All the while getting ready to roll out mRNA vaccines for poultry and livestock, as well as for all of us.

The more they test, the more “bird flu” (H5N1) they will find. This "pandemic" is nothing more than an artifact of their newly developed protocols to test cattle, poultry, pets, people, and wildlife on a massive scale for avian influenza. In years past, this was not even considered. In the past, the USG did fund a massive testing and surveillance program called “Biowatch”. That program was a colossal failure and a massive waste of money. Billions of dollars.

Of course, these facilities producing the tests have been repurposed from the COVID-19 testing facilities.

Key questions include:

Will we all comply?

Will we be forced to comply?

Will President Trump go along with the PsyWar / psyops campaign again?

We will know soon enough.

As the United States is testing everyone who has even the mildest symptoms for the H5N1 (avian) influenza, guess what - they are finding it! This is what we call in the lab, a “sampling bias.”

Globally, from 1997 until the present, there have been 907 reported cases of H5N1. And in fact, this particular outbreak was not the worst - and it is the only one where a massive testing campaign has occurred. It appears that this is partly due to the new diagnostic capabilities developed and deployed during COVID-19. The more you test, the more you find. But is it clinically significant?

The Case Study of Tetanus: Supply Chain Issues.

The CDC recommends a booster for the tetanus vaccine every 10 years for adults.

However, research published almost a decade ago suggests that the protection from tetanus and diphtheria vaccination lasts at least thirty years after completing the standard childhood vaccination series.

“We have always been told to get a tetanus shot every 10 years, but actually, there is very little data to prove or disprove that timeline. When we looked at the levels of immunity among 546 adults, we realized that antibody titers against tetanus and diphtheria lasted much longer then previously believed.” -Mark K. Slifka, Ph.D, study author

This research, published in a highly reputable journal, suggests that a revised vaccination schedule with boosters occurring at age 30 and 60 would be sufficient. As this was published in early in 2016, the US government, at the very least, could have commissioned easily designed prospective and retrospective studies to confirm these results. And those results would have been published by now, with the tetanus adult schedule revised to reflect what is now known about the durable immunity of tetanus and diptheria vaccines. Reducing the boosters to just two shots would save the government vast sums of money.

Not only that, but both the tetanus and diphtheria vaccines carry risks for adults. It is estimated that 50%–85% of patients experience injection site pain or tenderness, 25%–30% experience edema and erythema. Higher preexisting anti-tetanus antibody levels are also associated with a higher reactogenicity rate and greater severity (reference).

Anaphylaxis after tetanus vaccination represents a rare but potentially serious adverse event, with an incidence of 1.6 cases per million doses. That means if 100 million adults receive the booster every ten years, 320 cases of anaphylaxis will be avoided over the thirty-year period -from those two boosters being eliminated. Tetanus has always been a “rare” disease, spread through a skin wound contaminated by Clostridium tetani bacteria, commonly found in soil, dust, and manure. Before vaccines were available, there were about 500 cases a year, with most resulting in death. Concerns about vaccine-associated adverse events when immunizations were performed at short intervals led to a revision of the tetanus/diphtheria vaccination schedule in 1966 to once every 10 years for patients >6 years of age.

It has recently come to my attention that the traditional stand-alone tetanus vaccine (TT) that one used to receive as an adult has been discontinued due to WHO recommendations. Their reasoning being:

Use of TTCV combinations with diphtheria toxoid are strongly encouraged and single-antigen vaccines should be discontinued whenever feasible to help maintain both high diphtheria and high tetanus immunity throughout the life course. WHO Position Paper

The CDC blames the shuttering of the only plant producing TT for the current lack of a stand alone TT vaccine.

Now, in order to get booster tetanus shot, an adult must take the following.

Td: Sanofi’s Tenivac protects against tetanus and diphtheria. Given to people 7 years and older as a booster every 10 years. *A version also includes pertussis (eg DPT), but due to the risk of encephalitis, it is not recommended as a booster.

Why is the DPT combination vaccine discouraged in adults due to encephalitis risk, but is it recommended for children? Another one of those inconvenient issues that plague the CDC-recommended childhood vaccine schedule.

From the CDC website

While supplies of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccines (Sanofi's Adacel and GSK's Boostrix) aren't limited, they are more expensive, and a very small fraction of patients can develop encephalopathy (brain damage) from the pertussis component.

In the United States, diphtheria is virtually non-existent, with only 14 cases reported between 1996 and 2018. Of those cases reported, most were from international travelers or immigrants.

The market for a stand-alone TT vaccine vanished worldwide due to WHO recommendations to stop the sales of the TT vaccine. Which was due to the relatively few, economically stressed countries where diphtheria is still an issue. So, therefore, the only facility manufacturing the TT vaccine was shut down within the last year.

The blowback from the WHO recommendations is that now there is a shortage of tetanus and diphtheria (Td) vaccine in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

This all comes down to poor planning. And illustrates why supply chain issues and infectious disease countermeasure stockpiles are essential considerations for governments.

The good news is that unless one is immunosuppressed, most of us have almost lifelong immunity against tetanus and diphtheria.

My recommendation is that unless one gets a very deep and dirty puncture wound and has not had a tetanus shot in over ten years or longer, avoid that booster.

Here is the ugly secret about influenza vaccines. They are given to protect one group of vulnerable people. Those who are immunosuppressed, and that cohort includes the very elderly.

If those influenza vaccine manufacturing plants only make enough vaccines for those susceptible to a severe case of the flu, there would not be enough of market to sustain their production costs. Furthermore, if there were a pandemic of some sort of highly pathogenic influenza, there would not be sufficient capacity to make enough vaccines to meet demand.

Egg-based influenza vaccine production requires super “clean” eggs; about 100 million “clean” fertilized eggs are needed annually for vaccine production in the USA alone. Candidate vaccine viruses are injected into the eggs. If the process is shuttered, the whole production comes to a screeching halt. Many vaccines can be stored for long periods. Even as long as a decade. This stockpiling system works well for DNA viruses with a low mutation rate. Stockpiling is rarely a solution for vaccines developed for RNA viruses that mutate rapidly.

Therefore, the influenza vaccine is pushed on the American people year after year. As a way to maintain “warm base manufacturing” and ensure sufficient market size to support industrial operations.

I have spoken on this subject at the WHO and US government agencies, as well as many, many conferences. Unfortunately, because the mRNA and RNA vaccine platforms require a lot of freezer space (commonly -20°C) to stockpile for even short periods, this limits the ability to stockpile. Furthermore, the frozen storage requirements are only for up to 6 months. That means stockpiling for more extended storage is not currently done, and it is back to square one on the supply chain issue.

The issue with freezer space and mRNA vaccines is one that most likely won’t be solved. This benefits the manufacturers of this vaccine technology - the US government has an endless need for new vaccines as the old ones expire.

My small hope is that the mRNA platform will be too costly to justify its continued use, as appeals concerning safety (or lack of) seem to fall on deaf FDA ears.

In the meantime, don’t believe the hype generated by ex-officials from the Biden and Trump administrations.

Both Dr. Lena Wen, CNN correspondent, and Dr. Redfield, ex-director of the CDC, have gone on to mainstream media shows and promoted the narrative that the case fatality rate for avian influenza is over 50 percent. This, frankly, is a lie that the WHO is promoting. Bird flu generally is not tested for when someone has flu symptoms. When an outbreak of avian flu occurs on a poultry farm, testing of farm workers who are seriously ill will commence. This has led to the generation of the 890 case reports since 2003. Of those seriously ill patients reported to the WHO, over 50 percent died. This is not an actual case fatality rate of avian flu around the world. It is, again, a sampling error due to a tiny data set derived from those who are at greatest risk due to general health. And just like the WHO reporting on an exaggerated case fatality rate for mPOX, which was also based on a sampling error, or for COVID-19, again a sampling error, it is now used to justify psychological bioterrorism on the world population. Please don’t fall for it.

El Gato Malo on Twitter succinctly points out that Dr. Lena Wen and her public health ilk are advancing:

1. Do more of the same lousy testing used in COVID-19 to overstate a disease and cause panic.

2. Develop another non-sterilizing non-vaccine that does not work to be pushed on "the vulnerable."

3. Doing it "right now" under EUA, so whoever makes these tests and jabs can cash in and be shielded from liability.

4. Claiming that proxies like "triggers antibody production" demonstrate clinical clinical efficacy.

It's just one last smash-and-grab for cash before the Brandon admin ends. Anyone who falls for this one will truly fall for anything. Question: what are Lena's conflicts of interest? Who is paying her or giving her grants?

For those that haven’t viewed Dr. Redfield speaking of the avian flu case fatality rate, have a watch below. It is genuinely shocking. This fear mongering comes from an ex-director of the CDC. Shame on him.

Frankly, it reminds me of the 51 intelligence officials claiming that Hunter Biden’s laptop was fake.

One has to wonder what conflict of interest motivated him to say this on national TV?

Remember in the USA, there have been 62 cases of avian influenza discovered, and all but one case were very mild.

This deep dive into the supply chain issues is meant to show that public health has put themselves into a groupthink situation that they can’t escape.

Many solutions to this quandary do not involve an evermore expanding schedule of vaccinations, stockpiled for some future use. I have some general thoughts before I sign off.

The use of early treatments via safe, proven drugs is a good solution.

We now have many antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Vaccines do not always need to be our first defense.

Our medical system is very good at treating infectious diseases. The risks from such diseases are much less than it once was. People do not have to live in fear of infectious disease. I like to ask people, how many people do you know have died of flu? If you know of any (I don’t), how old were they?

The need to scare people into more and more vaccines is a dangerous trend.

And yes, the more vaccinations one receives, the more likely an adverse event.

Vaccinating pregnant women and babies should always be a last resort.

It is time for Congress to rethink the vaccine liability laws.

