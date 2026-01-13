Robert wrote Part I of our Island Tour earlier in the week. If you haven’t read that, it might be worthwhile reading it, before delving into the essay below, as that essay covers days 1 through 2.

This small photo essay is the part II summary of Robert’s speaking tour around the Hawaiian Islands. It starts on day 3 and ends today, as we jet home to Virginia.

This six-day event included five speaking engagements with Dr. Ryan Cole, Mikki Willis, Jimmy Dore, and Robert, aimed at educating the public and protesting Gov. Josh Green’s declaration of another medical emergency (with emergency powers for him) beginning September 2025. It also criticized his subsequent use of that power to join the West Coast Health Alliance, which seeks to implement the most aggressive vaccine schedule in the world on Hawaiian children without any religious or philosophical exemptions.

Day 3

After another standing-room-only show on Kauai, and then off to another island. This amazing four-island tour only happened because of the overwhelming support of the locals, who came out in droves to volunteer, give resources, and treasure to make this happen.

I am reminded of the first time Robert spoke in Maui in 2021 - to a crowd estimated at 7,000 to 10,000 people. As the island has about 150K residents, that turnout represents a pretty large crowd! There, too, one of the biggest issues was the vaccine mandates being imposed on everybody.

So, here we are - five years later.

Back in the Hawaiian Islands, still working to ensure informed consent, shared decision making, making vaccination optional, the end to emergency COVID-19 powers, and most importantly, to roll back the insane vaccine schedule that the West Coast Health Alliance is advocating for all children.

Why is it ok for our government to mandate vaccines on our children, but not for us? Why is it ok for parental rights to be trampled upon like this?

After two more airplane trips, we landed on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi.

Kona

The first speaking event on the Big Island was in Kona. As we drove to our lodging, there was a frantic flurry of phone calls and texting because the church that night had underestimated its chair count by 150. Just as we arrived at the townhouse, where a wonderful volunteer named Cindy hosted us, volunteers with extra event chairs stepped up - crisis solved!

The church, with the extra chairs, had seating for about 250 people, and what you can’t see in this photo is the 50-100 people standing outside to listen.

Then it was off to the townhouse for the night.

On the patio of Cindy’s house, we saw plenty of geckos, which arrived from Indonesia to Hawaii at some distant point in the past. Evidently, some houses are infested with them, but I found them charming.

We got to spend a bit of time hanging out on Cindy’s porch in the morning and were treated to a wonderful lunch by another volunteer, who happens to be a professional chef.

Then we took another wild ride, this time for two+ hours, with seven people and luggage in a Kia. After we managed to somehow fit all of the luggage and ourselves (no small feat), we drove across the top of the Island, skirting the volcano. Other volunteers, including Mikki Willis, were in another vehicle.

On the Big Island of Hawaiʻi, most free-roaming goats are feral descendants of domesticated goats brought by Polynesians and later Europeans (late 1700s–1800s). Over the generations, they adapted to the harsh volcanic terrain.

These little guys are very tame and are even hanging around the public restrooms at the top of the volcano.

The island of Hawaii has some of the highest mountains on Earth, if measured by base-to-summit height. Going from 80-degree, dry weather to the thin, cold air around the volcano was a little mind-bending. We then descended from the volcano to lush, green tropics on the other side of the island.

The amazing journey that this tour took us along will stay etched in my mind for a long time. What was really special was not only the camaraderie of the core organizers and speakers, but also of all the volunteers along the way.

Hilo

Next up, was the little city of Hilo! This area receives more annual rainfall than any other region in the United States, so it was no surprise that we arrived at the event after our long drive in the pouring rain. But that did not stop the volunteers or the people.

Below are photos of the wonderful vegan meal that the volunteers made for the crew. It was truly a special treat to be so well taken care of!

Then the guys again earned our keep by lecturing to an overflowing audience.

The Day Off

That night, we all drove to our host Will Meurer's tropical-fruit farm and Whitehaven wellness center, where we spent the night. What a delight to have a fantastic breakfast the next morning. All of us enjoyed a rare respite from travel and used the time to talk until almost noon. All the while, we got to eat Will’s amazing fruit, both fresh and freeze dried.

Then, at a friend's request, we piled into the vans again and off we went to a local hot springs, “only” an hour away…

Yes, more driving in packed SUVs, to visit a local hot spring that formed during the 2018 eruption of the Kīlauea Volcano, which was one of the most devastating natural disasters in Hawaii’s recent history.

(Robert hates when I post personal photos of him - but in this case, I think he can handle it)

The Devastating Lava Flow

Starting in May 2018, magma drained from Kīlauea’s summit into the Lower East Rift Zone, opening more than two dozen fissures in residential areas like Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens (which is the area of the hot springs). Rapid-moving lava flows destroyed entire neighborhoods, burying over 700 homes (with total damaged or lost structures exceeding 1,800), cutting off roads and utilities, and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate. The eruption filled Kapoho Bay, wiped out coastal communities, and created hundreds of acres of new land along the shoreline. At the same time, repeated earthquakes and collapse events dramatically reshaped Kīlauea’s summit, leaving lasting geological, environmental, and social devastation across the Puna District.

In fact, Will, our host, actually lost a house during the lava flow.

Below is a video of the lava flow:

So, when we drove by this real estate for sale sign perched on top of hundreds of acres of lava - who couldn’t burst out laughing. We certainly did!

Yeh- who doesn’t need to buy a lava field, zoned agricultural and with “EPIC ocean views!” Yet- our laughter was tinged with a sadness for the person who lost everything and now was trying to sell that “EPIC Ocean View.” So many people lost everything in the slow moving lava monster. It may not have taken lives, but it certainly took livelihoods and family homes.

After the hot spring, which were kind of dirty and not that hot - we drove 1.5 hours to the airport for two more flights. This finally took us to Maui.

Maui

We landed in Maui later in the evening, shared an Italian meal with the crew at a nice restaurant, and then we went to separate sleeping venues.

We stayed at the guest house of a friend, and while there had the pleasure of meeting two long-term residents of the island for the first time- Woody Harrelson and his wife. We talked about how Woody had been one of the first to go against the vaccine narrative (Saturday Night Live), what it has been like to be a target of corporate and social media influencers, the craziness of Hollywood and the entire movie industry during COVID, the Harrelson’s farm on the other side of Maui, Libertarian politics, and Murray Rothbard’s book “The Anatomy of the State”.

The next day, we did our final speaking event to another full crowd.

Unfortunately, the only really negative event on the whole trip happened that night.

As we were sitting in the reserved seating in the front row (as there wasn’t a green room), Robert was first approached by a woman who began arguing with him. She started off by saying how she was a huge fan of Sasha L. (one of Robert’s hater influencers on social media). She launched into a diatribe, trying to draw Robert into arguing with her. After I realized what was happening, I shoed her away - saying that engaging with Robert just before he was to speak was not appropriate, as it was just a few minutes before he was to go on stage.

Regarding Sasha L.,, I personally have never met this woman. Her obsession with Robert and I, indicated by the multiple times she has written about Robert and I’s relationship is creepy and concerning. This is either how a paid shill acts or maybe a mentally unwell person acts. Either way, her hateful behavior and writings about Robert has motivated others to verbally attack us and in my opinion, could cause other unwell people to cause us bodily harm.

Almost immediately after this woman’s attack, a rather imposing man - with a big belly, greasy, unkept beard and long white hair came up to where Robert was sitting and began yelling in Robert’s face. This man began by screeching “And you, Robert- WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO COME CLEAN AND START TELLING THE TRUTH!” His tirade started there and he began yelling something indecipherable about two stranded DNA and lies. He was so angry - so close to us, that I had spit from him land on my cheek.

He came right up into Robert’s face - as Robert was sitting in the theater seat, being quiet - trying to prepare in his mind for his presentation. Robert being Robert, didn’t get angry - he didn’t react. But I jumped up and went right back at the dude. Telling him to get away from Robert and to leave Robert alone or security would be called immediately. I may weigh 125 pounds - but trust me, when I put on my mean voice, even 1300 pound stallions back down. All I can say is, never mess with a horse girl or her man.

Then we sat there, with these two clowns sitting almost directly behind us. I could feel them spitting daggers with their eyes in the back of my head.

After Robert spoke, the two chaos agents left before other speakers got on the stage. It was clear that 1) these two clowns were working together, 2) they came to the theater for the sole intent to harass Robert and 3) they were heavily influenced by the likes Sasha L., who is not scientifically trained, has no professional degree, and who does not believe in viruses. Many of us believe that Sasha (and many more like her) is a pharma shill - paid to cause chaos in the medical freedom/MAHA movement and there is lots of evidence to support that hypothesis. Yet still - she manages to present herself as an “expert.” Her psuedo-science gobbledy goop lures the untrained in - and then her hateful rhetoric keeps their dopamine level up. They keep coming back for more of her lies and deceit.

Sasha and her ilk, have literally built their little social media army by attacking Robert and I, as well as others with legitimacy and professional credentials in this movement. Sasha’s attacks go so far as to refer to me as “vulgar,” as she claims that she somehow was psychologically damaged by witnessing us kissing in a green room in Stockholm, and that I was sitting on the floor - which somehow is a horrific faux-paux ((I kid you not). Which evidently, makes me “vulgar” - according to Sasha. After almost 47 years of marriage, I can only laugh at such nonsense and frankly, Sasha’s puritan view of what a normal marriage should look like after five decades. It makes me sad for her.

Also laughable, because those that know me, know that after a bad horse accident in 2019, where it was predicted that I would never walk normally again - I ended up with a ankle whose scaffolding is now titanium. The neuropathology is such that I will often sit on the floor. But the lengths that such people will go to attack people like me -to garner clicks, likes, follows and monetization is disturbing. So, let her have at it - I am transparent and honest and yes, I will kiss my husband in public and in a green room. I sometimes sit myself on the florr. Sorry if it offends…

But back to these two dark entities. Yes, it felt to me like we were in danger. And this isn’t the first time that chaos agents, such as Sasha, have stirred up the gullible to attack Robert. This is why we have to protect our private spaces, make sure to follow certain safety measures and keep an eye out for danger as we move through the world. It is the downside to what we do.

This to me is always the danger of speaking in open forums like this, particularly when there is no way to distance oneself from stalkers and malcontents. Luckily, in this case, there was only verbal harassment, not physical.

We closed the tour with our usual two hours of open questions and answers after our presentations. Long hours every night, so many questions, even after all these years.

“Whale Soup”

The next day - we woke to beautiful weather. Truth be told, the weather was pretty good for the entire week.

Bruce Douglas, who has arranged and organized this entire event (thank you Bruce!) decided that we all needed to go whale watching. So, he arranged for a boat tour on a catamaran. He found a number of people to join us and pitch in on the costs.

There were 49 people on that boat, and we saw lots and lots of whales. It was a quiet, meditative way to spend the morning, that I thoroughly enjoyed - as I sat on the deck and whale watched. Lots of whales, many breaches, tons of sunshine, selfies, and questions from fans.

By the end of it, we both were ready to retire from public life for a week or two. Time for some R&R away from crowds!

So - that night, we had a quiet dinner at a local restaurant and just took it easy.

The next morning:

A sea turtle outside the house we were staying at.

The view from the backyard.

Now, we are on our way back to Virginia and our modest farm, traveling yet again on a non-stop redeye flight across the Pacific and through the USA.

Truth be told, I miss my dogs, the horses, the solitude and the peace of our little farm, and our network of local friends.

I am thankful to be heading back into the land that forms a protective bubble around us. That magical place that we call home.

Waking up on the other side of the United States will be a blessing that I long for.

But both Robert and I are deeply grateful for the invitation, trust, welcome, generosity and all of the kindness and support we received while visiting Hawaii. And also for the enduring support of our readers. It is our Substack subscribers that make it possible for us to do what we do, day after day, including these Hawaiian rallies for medical freedom. This was a grueling, voluntary trip, and now it is on to the next challenges and travel, culminating in another ACIP meeting in February.

Until later, Aloha.