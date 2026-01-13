Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Myhre's avatar
Mike Myhre
7h

I remember being on Kona when the pandemic started. We were from Seattle which was beginning to lock down when we left for Hawaii. It took Kona a while to do the same. The strangest thing we encountered was a beach at the Sheraton Hotel. There was a public beach next door with lifeguards and zero lifeguards on the Sheraton beach. The hotel beach was packed with very little room for anyone and people were acting normal. We walked over to the public beach which was empty (zero people), and two lifeguards yelled at us from the tower that if we came over there, we would not be able to go back to the Hotel beach. A beach with no people and you were free to leave the busy crowded beach for the public one, but they wouldn't let you return to the crowded one. It made no sense. This was our first dose of a few years of things not making sense and people going along with it, not because they were thinking, but because they were told.

We got the last flight out as they were closing down the restaurants. I have a photo we took that I call "the last supper".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
William Bell's avatar
William Bell
7h

Such a nice write up of your trip! I enjoyed it immensely!

Thank you for this and all you do !

Bill

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture