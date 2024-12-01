Sunday Strip: The Democracy That Never Was.
DOGE days cometh to a government office near you.
Change can’t come fast enough!
True story:
“Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his startup xAI, will soon be able to summarize complex U.S. laws before Congress passes them. This new feature aims to simplify legislation and make it more accessible to the public, allowing people to understand the "real purpose" of these laws. Grok's ability to access real-time information through X (formerly Twitter) and browse the internet enables it to provide up-to-date summaries of proposed legislation. This move comes as part of Musk's emphasis on transparency and truth in AI technology. The feature is expected to be implemented in the coming weeks and will be available to X Premium+ subscriber.” (AI summarized).
The above meme is a true story.
The British banned the importation of firearms and gunpowder to the American colonies in October 1774, in response to the Boston Tea Party. The import restriction on weapons and ammunition as well as subsequent attempts at confiscation, were key points of contention between the colonists and the crown. The banning and confiscating of weaponry is considered one of the main drivers of the American Revolution.
More truth.
The word democracy is not in the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, or the U.S. Constitution. This is because the Founding Fathers were skeptical of direct democracy, due to a concern about the potential for a "tyranny of the majority." So, our system was designed to be a representative democracy where citizens elect representatives to govern on their behalf. We live in a constitutional republic.
If Musk and Vivek can actually actually get DOGE to work as intended - it would truly be epoch.
OK - Gaetz looking in from the window is pretty funny.
My day started with a broken water heater in our main house, which repairing or installing a new one is my next chore after I finish editing the Sunday Strip. That will require draining the heater tank. Yep, Baby it’s cold outside. But could be colder. And no snow (yet).
Before I started on the water heater project and today’s substack, I fed and watered horses, only to discover that Jade’s freeze-proof water faucet (hydrant) was also cracked and broken due to last nights freeze, and was spraying water all over. I did manage to get that turned off, but I will still have to dig up the hydrant and hopefully only get a little wet and muddy. Lucky me!
Needless to say, the prospect of spending this Sunday doing water system repairs does not make me a happy camper.
I hope your day is warm and dry and not near as eventful as mine is turning out to be.
Hi Drs. Malone, sorry to hear about your plumbing problems! This in some ways ties in to your post from yesterday.
As we have witnessed, like so many successful people, when things look grim, the successful have a way of looking beyond their current circumstances. When present times are tough it’s easy to get wrapped up in all the negatives that swirl around us. If we let these negatives take control it can devour us.
DJ Trump is a class study on how not to get wrapped up in the negatives, look past them, focus and complete your ultimate goal. Another great example is Steve Bannon. These are two great samples of what it means to “lift up one’s eyes”. Before Bannon was put in prison I heard him say he did years on a ship in the Pacific while serving our country, in comparison he said, 3 months in jail will be nothing. I think before Bannon ever went to prison he had already turned Garlands sentence on him into a positive in his life, as did Peter Navarro.
In the Bible, “lifting one’s eyes” can mean opening oneself up to the truth and gaining it; “I will notice”; it can also represent the potential to change the direction of one’s life.
I believe that these tyrannical miscalculations of the democrats have grown “our” numbers and made us all stronger. They say when you “lift your eyes” you see beyond your current situation. As bad as the current things can be you will get a vision of the great things God has in store for you.
Although it’s plain to see the psychological damage the left and the media has done to so many, I believe we have witnessed good conquering evil. Looking ahead I hope in some manner we the people are able to continue to cross over, unite and grow our numbers even greater.
Personally I don’t find Trump to be extreme right by any measure, I find him to be a centrist that doesn’t let filters get in the way of his words. Unfortunately for too many that is too much to look beyond and unite. We certainly all have a lot of work ahead of us. We need to look beyond the propaganda and focus on the facts. On both sides of the political isle, we need to “lift our eyes” and unite. If Trump is able to expose more people that are willing to accept the truth his presidency could be a historical success!
