Change can’t come fast enough!

True story:

“Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his startup xAI, will soon be able to summarize complex U.S. laws before Congress passes them. This new feature aims to simplify legislation and make it more accessible to the public, allowing people to understand the "real purpose" of these laws. Grok's ability to access real-time information through X (formerly Twitter) and browse the internet enables it to provide up-to-date summaries of proposed legislation. This move comes as part of Musk's emphasis on transparency and truth in AI technology. The feature is expected to be implemented in the coming weeks and will be available to X Premium+ subscriber.” (AI summarized).

The above meme is a true story.

The British banned the importation of firearms and gunpowder to the American colonies in October 1774, in response to the Boston Tea Party. The import restriction on weapons and ammunition as well as subsequent attempts at confiscation, were key points of contention between the colonists and the crown. The banning and confiscating of weaponry is considered one of the main drivers of the American Revolution.

More truth.

The word democracy is not in the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, or the U.S. Constitution. This is because the Founding Fathers were skeptical of direct democracy, due to a concern about the potential for a "tyranny of the majority." So, our system was designed to be a representative democracy where citizens elect representatives to govern on their behalf. We live in a constitutional republic.

If Musk and Vivek can actually actually get DOGE to work as intended - it would truly be epoch.

OK - Gaetz looking in from the window is pretty funny.

My day started with a broken water heater in our main house, which repairing or installing a new one is my next chore after I finish editing the Sunday Strip. That will require draining the heater tank. Yep, Baby it’s cold outside. But could be colder. And no snow (yet).

Before I started on the water heater project and today’s substack, I fed and watered horses, only to discover that Jade’s freeze-proof water faucet (hydrant) was also cracked and broken due to last nights freeze, and was spraying water all over. I did manage to get that turned off, but I will still have to dig up the hydrant and hopefully only get a little wet and muddy. Lucky me!

Needless to say, the prospect of spending this Sunday doing water system repairs does not make me a happy camper.

I hope your day is warm and dry and not near as eventful as mine is turning out to be.