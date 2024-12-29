Was the “1984” crisis of the past five years - averted with the election of President Trump?

In my opinion, we aren’t out of the woods yet.

Until we can “Make Europe Great Again”, and stop the EU-led censorship-industrial complex in their quest for worldwide dominance, we aren’t.

Then there is The deep state, the Blob, and the administrative state -

President Trump has a big job ahead of him, a job that he failed at in his last presidency. That is specifically, finding a way to muzzle the deep state, the Blob, and the administrative state turning against “we the people.”

The cartoon below is fascinating - dated Oct 2020 - just prior to the election. This was published in the “The Week” - a leftist publication.

The truth is that the deep state, the Blob, and the administrative state - which includes the alphabet agencies and the Senior Executive Service, won the last Trump Administration go around from 2016-2020.

Can a future President Trump accomplish what past President Trump failed at?

The cartoon below was produced and published by Ben Garrison in 2017…

The swamp didn’t get drained, and then, during the Biden administration - it morphed into something much more sinister, complex, and dangerous. It expanded the censorship-industrial complex. The joining of the EU and the US into a globalized censorship cabal became a fait accompli. The swamp learned to use PsyWar against its people—the people it is meant to serve. Now, it is Trump’s job to learn to untie that Gordian knot.

Will Trump have the smarts and the stamina to finish the job this time around?

Now for something completely different.

It seems like someone might want to gift-box a case of this stuff to Joe Biden’s new residence.

I had to test the above - so I did a search on Google News for “drones.”

Yep- MSM has decided no more “drones over the night skies” news stories for us!

Here are the top '“drones” search results on Google News:

“Nothing to see here folks, move on…”

