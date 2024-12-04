The Hidden Link Between Seed Oils and America's Fentanyl Crisis

By David Gornoski

In the shadow of America's opioid crisis lies a less obvious, yet potentially critical factor: the widespread consumption of seed oils. These oils, which include soy, sunflower, safflower, cottonseed, peanut, corn, and canola, have become dietary staples, largely due to government subsidies and outdated nutritional guidelines. For many years, I have pioneered the political and cultural dimensions of America's seed oil problem on broadcast news radio and deep-dive podcasts with the scientists investigating these harmful oils. What I have found could help solve both the opioid epidemic as well as our overall metabolic health.

There's growing evidence suggesting that our government's decades-long dietary shift towards seed oils could be exacerbating chronic pain, which in turn fuels the demand for pain relief, often in the form of opioids and the more dangerous fentanyl. While the supply side of the fentanyl crisis can be limited by wise border policies, President Trump and his potential HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can use the health promoting policies of removing chronic pain-exacerbating seed oil subsidies and federal nutritional recommendations to drive down the demand for pain-masking opioids.

Professor Bruce Hammock at UC Davis has conducted research that elucidates how linoleic acid, abundant in these seed oils, is metabolized into arachidonic acid. This process is significant because, as Hammock explains, "An increase in dietary linoleic acid leads to higher levels of arachidonic acid, which can be metabolized into pro-inflammatory eicosanoids" (Hammock et al., 2021). These substances are pivotal in creating an inflammatory environment that can manifest as chronic pain, pushing individuals towards pain management solutions.

The correlation between the surge in seed oil consumption and the rise in chronic pain conditions isn't mere happenstance. A study in the Journal of Lipid Research confirms, "The increase in the consumption of linoleic acid from seed oils has paralleled the increase in the prevalence of chronic pain conditions" (Smith et al., 2017). This suggests a causal relationship where dietary choices are setting the stage for widespread chronic pain, inadvertently increasing the market for painkillers.

Researchers like Tucker Goodrich and Chris Knobbe, M.D., have been vocal about these findings. Goodrich highlights, "The modern diet, rich in seed oils high in linoleic acid, creates an inflammatory environment in the body," aligning with observations that these oils contribute to systemic inflammation (Goodrich, 2020). Dr. Knobbe's research echoes this, pointing out that "The shift from traditional fats to industrial seed oils has been detrimental, potentially contributing to the epidemic of chronic diseases" (Knobbe, 2019).

Government policies have inadvertently shaped this dietary shift. By subsidizing seed oil production, these oils have become cheap and ubiquitous, infiltrating everything from school lunches to hospital meals where reducing inflammation should arguably be a priority. Here's where President Trump, RFK Jr, reformers at the USDA, and Elon Musk's DOGE group have a pivotal role. The Trump administration's push for deregulation and subsidy reform could focus on reevaluating these economic incentives that make high-linoleic acid oils a dangerous dietary norm.

Furthermore, the nutritional guidelines, which influence meal planning across various institutions, require a critical overhaul. They currently promote these oils for their supposed heart-health benefits, yet as insights from the aforementioned studies suggest, this might be counterproductive. The guidelines should pivot towards endorsing traditional, less inflammatory fats like butter, beef tallow, and coconut oil. Research has shown that "Saturated fats like those in coconut oil have demonstrated benefits in reducing inflammation" (Fernandez et al., 2021).

Congress, along with the Trump administration, can level the playing field for producers of healthier fats. By adjusting subsidies, regulations, and tax policies, we could encourage a dietary shift that could lessen chronic pain, potentially decreasing the reliance on opioids. This isn't just about economic policy but about public health strategy. Make America Healthy Again received an electoral mandate because of its promise to put human health before special interests. It is critical that the administration delivers on this immediately.

The biochemical pathway from seed oil consumption to chronic pain isn't just theoretical. When we reduce the intake of linoleic acid, "The biochemical foundation for severe chronic pain is significantly undermined," reducing the drive for extreme pain management methods (Ramsden et al., 2013).

In essence, addressing the opioid and fentanyl crisis isn't solely responsibility of border control, law enforcement or addiction treatment. It starts with what's on our plates. The government's role in our food choices directly impacts our health outcomes. By realigning agricultural policies with the health needs of citizens, not just the interests of corporate welfare, we could see a decline in chronic pain and, subsequently, demand for opioids. This is not a conservative or liberal issue; it's an American one. Let's empower Americans with healthier food choices, potentially alleviating the very pain that drives many into the arms of addiction and fentanyl overdoses.

Seed Oils and Pain

Research suggests that seed oils, particularly those high in omega-6 fatty acids, may contribute to chronic pain and inflammation. Here’s a summary of the key findings:

Inflammatory omega-6 fatty acids: Seed oils like soybean, sunflower, and canola oil are rich in linoleic acid (LA), an omega-6 fatty acid. Excessive LA intake can drive inflammation, which may exacerbate chronic pain conditions. Chronic pain and omega-6 imbalance: Studies have linked high omega-6 intake to chronic pain, including lower back pain, fibromyalgia, and rheumatoid arthritis. This imbalance may occur when omega-6 fatty acids dominate over omega-3 fatty acids in the diet. Fatty acid ratios matter: A diet with a high omega-6 to omega-3 ratio can increase inflammation and pain sensitivity. In contrast, a balanced ratio may help reduce inflammation and alleviate pain. Cooking methods affect nutritional quality: High-heat cooking methods, such as frying, can oxidize fatty acids in seed oils, leading to the formation of pro-inflammatory compounds. Ultra-processed foods and seed oils: Many ultra-processed foods, which are often high in seed oils, can contribute to chronic pain and inflammation due to their overall nutritional profile.

Recommendations

Choose healthier oils: Opt for oils with a higher smoke point, such as olive, avocado, or grapeseed oil, for cooking and dressings. Limit seed oils: Restrict or avoid seed oils, especially those high in omega-6 fatty acids, in your diet. Balance your fatty acid intake: Ensure a balanced ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids by consuming foods rich in omega-3s, such as fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts. Focus on whole foods: Prioritize whole, minimally processed foods and avoid ultra-processed foods that often contain seed oils. Consult a healthcare professional: If you’re experiencing chronic pain, consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian to develop a personalized plan for managing your condition.

Key Takeaways

Seed oils, particularly those high in omega-6 fatty acids, may contribute to chronic pain and inflammation .

A balanced ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids is essential for maintaining healthy inflammation levels.

Cooking methods and food processing can affect the nutritional quality of seed oils.

Whole, minimally processed foods and balanced fatty acid intake are recommended for overall health and pain management.

For those looking for more information about the pro-inflammatory toxicity of seed oils, please consider starting with this Cleveland Clinic report, written as an initial introduction to the topic for the general public.

Often found in ultra-processed foods, these oils can cause inflammation and diseases Collectively, the people of the internet are always looking for the next big food trend, the next magic bullet, whether it’s something to add to or remove from our diets to make all of our health problems disappear. Nowhere is that tendency more intense than on TikTok, where food-related topics go viral in an instant (and oftentimes, disappear just as quickly). But one of them seems to have some staying power: Warnings of the risks of seed oils. TikTok health gurus claim that seed oils are toxic, causing everything from acne and weight gain to cancer and infertility. But what’s the truth? As is so often the case, the reality is a lot more nuanced than TikTok typically reveals. Registered dietitian Julia Zumpano, RD, LD, explains what seed oils are, what they can do to your body and whether you need to cut them out forever or just focus on a healthy, balanced diet (hint: It’s the latter).

What are seed oils?

Seed oils are plant-based cooking oils made from — you guessed it — the seeds of various plants. These seeds (we’ll share the whole list in a moment) are turned into oil that can be used for cooking and baking. “They’re made through a chemical process where they’re bleached, refined and heated in order to be usable,” Zumpano explains. You might use seed oils at home, like putting a few tablespoons in a healthy muffin recipe or using one of them to pan-fry some potato pancakes. And these oils are frequently used in restaurants, where canola oil, in particular, is the oil of choice for deep-frying.

What seed oils are included?

Seed oils first emerged in the late 1900s as an alternative to partially hydrogenated oils. Here are the eight seed oils most commonly used and discussed:

Canola oil (aka rapeseed oil).

Corn oil.

Cottonseed.

Grapeseed oil.

Soybean oil.

Sunflower oil.

Safflower oil.

Rice bran oil

Peanut oil.

You might even hear this group of seed oils referred to as the “hateful eight,” a reference to some people’s belief that they’re toxic and should be completely removed from your diet. But is the problem with seed oils themselves or the way they’re used? “Most seed oils are being utilized in the form of processed packaged foods, fast foods and eating out,” Zumpano says. “That’s where most of the danger lies.” Let’s dig into that…

Are seed oils unhealthy?

Yes and no (but mostly yes). Because of the way they’re made, seed oils are typically very processed. Even worse than that, though, is they’re usually used to make ultra-processed foods — think fast food burgers and fries and anything you’d eat at a state fair or get in a package in the grocery store. “Seed oils themselves have high levels of omega-6 fats, which can lead to inflammation.” Zumpano says, “and they’re mostly used to make ultra-processed foods, which causes inflammation in the body.” Keep in mind that they’re also sometimes added to foods marketed as “healthy,” including whole-grain crackers or bread products, protein bars or shakes, dressings, sauces, some frozen foods and even chocolate.