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Charles weaver's avatar
Charles weaver
8h

If Obama wants it regulated, then it’s a terrible idea. Period!

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weedom1's avatar
weedom1
7h

Yaaaa, when you can’t see the funding you can assume a group is not independent. They’re too afraid to reveal their ‘daddy’.

Isn’t Datarepublican a treasure??

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