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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
6h

My word you guys write so well on topics that benefit so much from the application of your intellect and ability to write in an indomitable style that educates and importantly informs… turning the mundane into a must cannot put down read until finished…

A compilation of your works into suitably titled and curated tomes would not be amiss, the volume and quality of the work written deserves and demands such.. if you do, resulting this suggestion a personal signed first edition copy of each time for the suggestion would more than suffice.

I truly enjoy your work, it is stimulating as well as most importantly, being extremely informative and I have many times past, commented upon such.. deservedly so..thank you both… just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

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D D's avatar
D D
5h

As I was reading this essay and then here and there scanning, I noticed that I kept feeling more and more sad. This feeling culminated with the reading of how the people of the mountains "Hollow Folk" were depicted. My grandmother was from the hills of Kentucky and her way of speaking never left. She said to me one time when I was little, "Go fetch me that thar piller". A pillow was fetched. I just feel so damn sad.

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