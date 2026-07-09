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Chris's avatar
Chris
4h

When I was young I used to hunt feral pigs on ranches in the NorCal area of rolling oat grass hills studded with large black oaks. The targets were the year old 100 lb shoats that had not yet started breeding. The red delicious meat was the polar opposite to PSE factory pork. Now I just source my pork from 'hippy farms' that run pasture raised pigs. Not a close second but good enough. I source my beef steaks from the northern Sierra Madre mountains of Mexico above Hermosillo. Until you eat this product you will not know what prime grade beef is actually supposed to taste like! (ps: the Romans and Druids were curing meats with potassium nitrite, aka saltpeter, 2000 years ago)

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Civil Westman's avatar
Civil Westman
5h

Thank you for these informative insights. Taken with many other threads of parallel, intertwining and intersecting warps and wefts, it becomes possible to glimpse patterns in the modern tapestry of our privileged lives; to understand a bit more context and eventually even to tease out a few golden strands of meaning. Such is the great value of this site. I am so very grateful to its creators and contributors (of all species)!

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