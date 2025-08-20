Malone News

Mark Brody
5h

As you are one one well-schooled in the devious ways of government agencies, I was surprised to read that you felt you had "no reason to distrust" the CDC's presentation. That being said, I can certainly allow for the fact that the CDC scientists can be quite persuasive, and that not all of them are bad people or dishonest scientists. However, when so many Americans have lost trust in the CDC and other parts of HHS, RFK Jr.'s advent notwithstanding, it is a stretch to see how one with as much discernment as yourself could be misled. Kudos to you for acknowledging the fact. Still, I hope that you and the ACIP committee has now learned its lesson about whether the CDC is in future to be trusted or not. As one who has been burned, I would counsel that no rock be left unturned in looking for chicanery, manipulation of data and dishonesty by federal scientists. It appears to be their M.O.

Barbara Charis
5h

The mortality rate of infants on their first day of life in the US is worse than in most Third World Countries. The Medical Industry is like any other industry...it is out to sell its products and make money. Unfortunately products are not the health answers that people need. The health of the people in the United States has steadily gone downhill for generations, because our government has focused its attention on industries, which ply it with money. It has permitted these industries to do their own bogus research and many products have entered the marketplace, which endangered the user. The Medical Industry has NO correlation with the word health. Our government has done nothing to provide valid health research or stop industries from promoting products that are destroying the health of Americans.

