The self-styled “Medical Freedom Movement” is turning its guns on yet another of its heroes, HHS Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Circular firing squads are a chronic cultural feature of Washington DC bureaucracy, giving rise to the insider aphorism “keep your head down, if they can’t see you they can’t shoot you.” Right up there with another of my favorites from dealing with the DC inside-the-beltway crowd: “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.” Understand those two, and you are a long way down the road toward understanding DC culture.

By way of disclosure and transparency, I have personally experienced the "Medical Freedom Movement” circular firing squad attacks (including from many associated with the Childrens’ Health Defense” organization) for at least four years now. So, I have become a bit jaded and biased and refuse to associate myself with this “Movement.”

As far as I am concerned, the meta-issues are freedom in general, “Western” (US sphere of influence) government deployment of modern PsyWar, propaganda, and censorship technology against its own citizens, and the rise of a globalized centralized planning “government” structure grounded in utilitarian, neo-Malthusian, corporatist-socialist “stakeholder capitalism” logic.

J’accuse! Off with their heads!

The latest sin meriting the self-appointed “Medical Freedom Movement” firing squad seems to be the appearance of a quid pro quo. Whether or not one exists is above my pay grade. I am not one of the “Mar a Lago” caste. But I do know some who are, and they will still respond to text inquiries from me from time to time.

The apparent compromise being that it is currently politically acceptable to question the false narrative of the natural origin of SARS-CoV-2, but not acceptable to criticize the “Safe and Effective” narrative that has been constructed around the gene therapy-based “vaccine” products expressing the toxic engineered Spike protein, and absolutely not acceptable (within Trump world) to criticize the wholesale jettisoning of international regulatory, clinical development, and bioethical norms which characterized “Operation Warp Speed” (OWS).

The appearance is that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and those associated with the Trump HHS “transition” team have agreed to not nominate any candidates identified by corporate media as ‘mRNA anti-vaxxers” and to not select any candidates who have been critical of Operation Warp Speed (OWS) or the “vaccine” products produced by that Trump administration program. “Anti-vaxxers” are OK, just no anti-mRNA vax types.

Just to be clear, if there is any doubt, President-elect Donald Trump considers both OWS and the ensuing RNA “vaccine” products to have been one of his greatest achievements. This position is non-negotiable. I knew this was the case when I endorsed DJT for president. You can find my logic regarding this summarized in this essay. Note that this endorsement preceded that of RFK Jr.

For those interested in my observations concerning the “MAHA” movement and the HHS “transition” selections currently in progress, please see this essay. For those interested in a rather personal case study of promoted “Medical Freedom Movement” hate and its relationship to Fifth Generation Warfare methods, please see this essay.

Has there been a quid pro quo agreement between RFK Jr. and Donald Trump? I have no direct evidence or confirmation of this. To be clear, I am only noting the appearance of such, and others have also indirectly alluded to this possibility. Appearances can be deceiving, and being constitutionally unable to read minds (I do have my limits), I can only generate hypotheses to account for observed behaviors. I cannot discern motives.

On an “X” post from the evening of 27 Dec 2024, Brownstone Institute founder and thought leader Jeffrey Tucker summarized the current situation:

“MAGA/MAHA/DOGE are facing internal splits and acrimony between in and out groups precisely in the way we would expect from any reformers seeking to overthrow the old and bring in the new. The people who brought the leadership to power -- the revolutionaries long on the front lines -- want no compromise with the old systems and are way beyond patience at this point. They are habitually suspicious from long and bitter experience. The people charged with carrying out the task, by virtue of their social and economic status, are necessarily shaped and hence tainted in part by association with that which they are overthrowing, thus raising questions about their sincerity and willingness to do what must be done. How to resolve this? Not in the way the transitional government in Russia, led by Alexander Kerensky, dealt with this in 1918. He failed to address the core reasons for the revolution, namely the war draft. As a result, he was swept out of power as the Bolsheviks took charge (and wrecked the country for 70 years). The lesson of that experience: Reformers must go much farther much faster than they believe else they risk being discredited. Transitional government often worry that the public is not ready for radical change. In this sense, they are mostly always wrong. The time is long-past due. If they do not, they put everything at risk and bring to power the Robespierres and Lenins, fanatics who wreak havoc.”

Jeffrey, who I consider a friend and colleague, followed with these further observations:

Frequent Brownstone Institute contributor and Fellow Toby Rogers has also provided his assessment of this general issue in a lengthy “X” post of the same date:

“Let me be clear: there is a HIERARCHY to the medical freedom movement based on who has put in the most work and who understands the issues the best. As the childhood vaccine schedule expanded in the 1990s a wave of warrior moms and dads figured out the connection between vaccines and autism including Lyn Redwood, Sallie Bernard, Katie Wright, and others. Soon thereafter they were joined in the fight by Mark Blaxill, Mary Holland, Elizabeth Birt (who died in a car accident), Ginger Taylor, J.B. Handley, Polly Tommey, Brian Hooker, John Gilmore, Jennifer Larson, and other parents whose children regressed into autism following routine childhood vaccinations. These OG warrior moms and dads converted Robert Kennedy Jr. in 2004. A decade later another generation joined the fight — Del Bigtree, Aaron Siri, me, and the warrior moms and dads on the ground in CA fighting against SB 277 in 2015 (and then across the country as Pharma exported vaccine mandate bills to other states). And then there are the courageous newbies who were converted by seeing the harms of Covid vaccines — Steve Kirsch, Peter McCullough, Pierre Kory, Paul Marik, Ryan Cole, Robert Malone, Geert Vanden Bossche, and thousands of vaccine injured people and their families. Notice — Calley and Casey Means are nowhere in this hierarchy. They don't exist because they haven't done the work and they don't understand the issues. They were simply parachuted into the movement by the CIA to try to control the narrative. Also, Jay Bhattacharya and Marty Makary are not in this hierarchy as they have not done the work either. They are institutionalists working to save their beloved profession not medical freedom activists working to save kids. The hierarchy of public health appointments in the Trump administration should reflect the hierarchy in the medical freedom movement based on who has done the most work and who understands the issues the best.”

Definition: Purity Spirals (from the PsyWar glossary) Purity spiral is a form of groupthink, where it becomes more beneficial to hold certain views than to not hold them, and more extreme views are rewarded while expressing doubt, nuance, or moderation is punished (a process sometimes called "moral outbidding"). Moral outbidding makes it more beneficial to hold specific beliefs than to not hold them. Although a purity spiral often concerns morality, it is about purity.

This growing revolt is, in part, prompted by the central role of Pharmaceutical Industry lobbyist Calley Means in the Trump HHS transition team process. Mr. Means’ relationship to President-elect Trump apparently preceded the recent election cycle, and to the best of my understanding it was Calley Means who brokered the “rapprochement” between then-Republican party candidate President Trump and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

My own (rather personal) experience has been that many in the “Medical Freedom Movement” are quick to “J’accuse” others of acting on behalf of the CIA (whether intentionally or unintentionally). Without direct evidence, in my opinion, this is intellectually sloppy or lazy (at best) to publicly state such based on speculation. In the case of Calley Means, this would require that Mr. Means was placed into such a position of influence by CIA long before the book coauthored by himself and his sister which received such an inexplicable wave of promotion by the likes of Tucker Carlson (Feb 03, 2024) and Joe Rogan (Oct 08, 2024), followed by an Oct 22, 2024 “Team Trump’s Make America Healthy Again Conversation” and which seems to have catalyzed the “Make America Healthy Again” movement which the RFK Jr. campaign had previously capitalized on. MAHA was initially not an RFK Jr. campaign initiative, but instead, the campaign was an early adopter. As background, lobbyist Calley Means sister, Dr. Casey Means, MD, is a Stanford-trained ENT surgeon who chose to not complete her residency because of disenchantment with the medical establishment- which decision I can certainly empathize with.

The intersection between MAHA and the “Truemed” organization has been detailed in essays by STAT news and Axios.

Snubbed (ergo, excluded) “Medical Freedom Movement” “outgroup” concerns (suspicions? paranoia?) regarding Calley Means were further exacerbated by a recent substack podcast interview involving Stanford-trained ENT specialist physician Dr. Mary Bowden, Jack Kruse, Calley Means, and Danny Jones of “VAERS aware”, in which Calley Means appears to refuse to address his silence on the issue of the falsehoods of the “Safe and Effective” COVID mRNA vax narrative. As a side note, given the general policy that Trump transition team nominees avoid interviews, I speculate (based on this otherwise obscure podcast) that it is highly unlikely that Calley Means will be nominated for a leadership position within the Trump HHS administration.

My take on all of this-

Frankly, after nearly four years of constant, literally daily attacks by representatives of both corporate media and the self-appointed arbiters of the “Medical Freedom Movement” truth and consensus, I have grown weary of the drama, circular firing squads, pettiness, false accusations, innuendo, defamation, divisiveness, gaslighting, grandstanding, and amazing levels of dysfunction. I am constantly struck by the observation that both corporate media and these self-appointed representatives often resort to the same business model of hate-mongering, rumor, and innuendo to promote clicks, likes, and follows. My response has been to opt out of this “movement.” To preserve my own sanity and happiness (and that of my wife and partner, Dr. Jill Malone, who is also being attacked now), if for no other reason.

Based on my experience, we are highly unlikely to see anything like Christian love, empathy, and forgiveness from these people anytime soon. Or even a modicum of practical political strategic awareness. Such is the nature of Purity Spirals and Moral Outbidding. Otherwise known, when observed on the left, as Virtue Signaling. Dr. Mattias Desmet might call this a counter-Mass Formation. Whatever your terminology, it is another form of the madness of groups or crowds.

Feel free to label me a lone wolf. Or an independent free thinker. I have been told that whistleblowers should never be trusted and that is my sin. That last point merits introspection and a bit of meditation. No corporate media-labeled mRNA anti-vaxxers need to apply. QED.

As far as I am concerned, based on personal experience and observation, the self-styled “Medical Freedom Movement” has many (but not all) of the characteristics of a cult.

Characteristics commonly associated with cults include:

Authoritarian leadership: A single leader or a small group of leaders who dictate every aspect of members’ lives, including their thoughts, actions, and relationships. Mind control: Cults use various techniques to manipulate members’ minds, such as emotional blackmail, gaslighting, and psychological coercion, to maintain control and obedience. Exclusivity: Cults often create a sense of separation from the outside world, encouraging members to reject their previous relationships, identities, and values. Scriptural twisting: Cults frequently distort or misinterpret religious texts to justify their beliefs and practices, often creating a private interpretation that supersedes traditional religious teachings. Mental manipulation: Cults use tactics like persuasion, intimidation, and emotional manipulation to influence members’ beliefs and behaviors. Time manipulation: Cults often prioritize group activities and rituals over individual needs and responsibilities, leading to neglect of personal relationships, education, and career. Fear and intimidation: Cults may use fear, threats, or physical coercion to maintain control and suppress dissent. Traumatic narcissism: Many cult leaders exhibit narcissistic personality traits, using their charisma and authority to exploit and manipulate followers. Deception: Cults often present themselves as legitimate religious or spiritual organizations, hiding their true nature and intentions from outsiders. Totalitarian structure: Cults typically have a hierarchical structure, with the leader or leaders holding absolute power and control over members’ lives. Pseudo-scientific mystification: Cults may use pseudoscientific or mystical language to create an aura of mystery and authority, making it difficult for outsiders to understand or criticize their beliefs. Elitism: Cults often claim to possess exclusive knowledge or spiritual insight, setting themselves apart from the rest of society and justifying their authoritarian structure.

An Alternative “Theory of the Case”-

Watching political sausage-making can be rather distasteful. Deals are made. Favors are traded. Compromise is required. Patience, strategy, tactics, timing. After all, Politics is war by other means.

What, specifically, would those who are purest among the “Medical Freedom Movement” suggest that RFK Jr. do today, now, during the current battle to “maybe” get through the Senate confirmation process?

Perhaps early members of “The Resistance” might wish to allow Bobby to “maybe” get confirmed, to “maybe” prevail against active and activated opponents in the military/intel/Pharma cabal, arguably the most powerful and well-funded and well-organized force on planet Earth - and who seek to derail and prevent his confirmation.

Perhaps these self-appointed leaders prefer that RFK Jr. instead navigate to correct bad optics, avoid alienating his political flank, and act to ensure that no one feels snubbed?

The guy doesn’t even have his job yet. Trump doesn’t even have his job yet either. If “Medical Freedom Movement” leaders feel snubbed now, imagine how they will feel in a year.

Some will still feel snubbed, no matter what might be done to placate their feelings.

It was this feeling of having worked to support a presidential campaign and then not being brought in to share in the goodies that resulted in the assassination of President Garfield. I do not in any way imply a similar trajectory in the present situation. I am just providing a cautionary historical note of where this (typical) type of logic has led previously. In the case of one unhinged, entitled mind. Truth being, of which I see many examples in the current “movement.” Forgive me for not naming names.

As summarized by Jeffrey Tucker:

On July 2, 1881, only four months into the first term of President James A. Garfield, an angry attorney from Illinois named Charles J. Guiteau shot Garfield in the torso at a Baltimore, Maryland, train station. Guiteau had a motive. He was furious because he believed, due to his work for the campaign, that Garfield would give him a job in the new administration. But none was forthcoming. It was revenge. Garfield died of the wounds months later.

This is what gave rise to the Pendleton Act, which in turn led straight to the permanent Federal bureaucracy and the Senior Executive Service. So be careful what you wish for, defenders of the “Medical Freedom Movement” true faith.

When setting federal policy, the blowback can be wicked.

A beginning is a very delicate time. A beginning is the time for taking the most delicate care that the balances are correct. Frank Herbert, Dune

If all that is ever accomplished is the current national discussion regarding health and health freedom, that alone would be quite an achievement, given the current nature of national political dysfunction. RFK Jr as head of HHS? Who could ever have imagined it?

But some will want to focus on their personal feelings of being snubbed. There will always be such emotions. But can you rise above this and focus on the larger issues, the higher priorities at hand and in play?

To all who may feel that ego hit of being an excluded outsider, of not being brought into the cool kids club that meets regularly in the new United States Versailles known as Mar a Lago, imagine if you will that you are the one awaiting confirmation, to maybe, maybe become Secretary of HHS.

What, specifically, would you do today to be sure that nobody feels snubbed? To make sure that all who leaned into making this historic moment a reality got a piece of the pie?

As for myself, in part because of the benefit of having friends and colleagues who are part of the Mar a Lago Cool Kids Club and who warned me of the intransigence and blind spot that President-Elect Donald Trump has concerning the jab and OWS, I knew that this was likely to play out this way. And yet I still endorsed and voted for him.

Because I get the immortal wisdom of the Rolling Stones. Maybe, after reading this, you also get it.

You can’t always get what you want. But if you try sometimes, you’ll find, you get what you need.

Oh yeah.

