June 2024

Sunday Strip: Brain Dead
Don't believe your lying eyes. Truth and Reality are what we say they are.
  
Robert W Malone MD, MS
153
A Modicum of J6 Justice: Fischer v. United States
Supreme Court administers some sanity to an insane Justice Department
  
Robert W Malone MD, MS
174
Chevron Deference Overturned by SCOTUS
Major win for conservatives, major loss for administrative state power
  
Robert W Malone MD, MS
73
Friday Funnies: Biden has fallen
and he can't get up.
  
Robert W Malone MD, MS
255
G3P: Global Public-Private Partnerships and the United Nations
Meet the new boss (Part 2)
  
Robert W Malone MD, MS
39
G3P: Global Public-Private Partnerships and the United Nations
Meet the new boss (Part 1)
  
Robert W Malone MD, MS
71
RFK, Jr. Is Right: NATO Must Be Disbanded -
As it Has Morphed into a Suicide Pact
  
Robert W Malone MD, MS
105
The UN: "We must all work to eradicate (hate speech) completely.
The UN's global "plan" to eradicate free speech
  
Robert W Malone MD, MS
180
Sunday Strip: Anti-Fascist Blues
It's better if you don't think...
  
Robert W Malone MD, MS
142
The Organization Changing Medical Practices in Italy
Ippocrateorg
  
Robert W Malone MD, MS
86
